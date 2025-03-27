"He's above you, will remain aloof" - Skip Bayless slams LeBron James after Lakers superstar speaks on lack of relationship with Michael Jordan

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James spoke about his distant relationship with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, expressing hopefulness about forming a post-retirement connection. However, longtime James detractor Skip Bayless doesn't see the six-time NBA champion ever paying James any mind.

James has long been pitted against Jordan, his childhood idol, in perpetual NBA GOAT debates. Nevertheless, the two rarely acknowledge each other despite displaying mutual respect at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," James said his rapport with Jordan is "in a good spot." However, he noted that the two haven't stayed in touch during his 22-year career.

"We don't talk," James said. "Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now."

When asked about that dynamic possibly changing after his retirement, the four-time MVP appeared optimistic.

"I would hope so," James said.

Later Wednesday, Bayless, who has long been a proponent of Jordan's GOAT case, pushed back against James' comments on X/Twitter. According to the pundit, James is engaging in wishful thinking, as "His Airness" is beyond the need for interaction with his cross-era GOAT conversation rival.

"Hey, LeBron, I see where you say you and Jordan don't talk but that you hope that changes after you retire. It won't. He's above you (and) will remain aloof," Bayless wrote.

Bayless then claimed that James has been mimicking Jordan's style throughout his career, potentially causing the Hall of Famer to harbor resentment.

"You chose to wear 23 (and) keep doing HIS pre-tip powder toss to pretty much announce, 'I'm the next him,'" Bayless wrote. "Nope. He won't forget."

Given LeBron James' age (40) and mileage, he could be in one of the final years of his career. So, basketball fans likely won't have to wait long to see how his post-retirement relationship with Jordan plays out.

LeBron James also wasn't close to Kobe Bryant during Lakers icon's career

While discussing possibly developing a companionship with Michael Jordan down the line, LeBron James drew parallels to his relationship with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

According to James, he and Bryant also maintained distance until Bryant retired in 2016.

"The funny thing is, me and Kobe — the late, great Kob, obviously — me and Kobe never had a real relationship either," James said.

"We were on the (USA) Olympic team, we had a great relationship there. The Olympic team in '08, the Olympic team in '12, but it was always competitive between us."

James added that he and Bryant further connected after he joined LA in 2018 free agency.

"That's when our relationship became really, really good," James said. "He welcomed me. He called me, like, 'Bro, anything you need in LA, I got you. You're a Laker now. You're family.' And we would have multiple conversations."

James and Bryant were on-court rivals for over a decade, while he and Jordan never competed head-to-head. Thus, James forming a bond with Bryant should bode well for his chances of one day doing the same with the Bulls icon.

