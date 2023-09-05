"He was the same talent": Clippers coach Ty Lue claims Tracy McGrady was on par with Michael Jordan

NBA legend Tracy McGrady was one of the most prolific offensive players of the 2000s.

Unfortunately for McGrady, his lack of playoff success tarnished his reputation among NBA fans. However, according to LA Clippers coach Ty Lue, McGrady was still as talented as arguably the greatest player ever, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

On the “Knuckleheads” podcast, Lue, who played alongside both legends, spoke about how McGrady was on par talent-wise with Jordan:

“I don't care what anyone says, everyone idolized Michael Jordan,” Lue said. “(McGrady) was the same talent. Right shoulder, left shoulder, shoot 3s, pass. He scored so easy, just no effort.”

Lue added that McGrady was also a very underrated passer throughout his career:

“The thing he doesn't get credit for, he was a hell of a passer. He could make all the plays,” Lue said. “He was like a point guard. A 6-foot-9 point guard. He doesn’t get no credit, man.”

Jordan ended his career with six NBA championships while McGrady never won one during his 15-year career. However, the seven-time All-Star was still recognized for his elite talent when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

After being named to the 2017 Hall of Fame class, McGrady spoke about how the honor meant far more to him than winning a title:

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” McGrady said. “This is not about being good. This is not about being great. This is about being with greatness. Greatness for your entire career and being honored for that greatness. With greatness, right?

“This is elite. It doesn’t matter how many championships. Anybody can be a champion, but everybody can’t be in the Hall of Fame. This is it. This is my championship.”

Tracy McGrady on his lack of playoff success

NBA legend Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady spoke about his inability to succeed in playoffs in 2017. McGrady said that his teams' playoff struggles stemmed from him never having the right supporting cast.

According to the NBA legend, opposing teams were almost always favored to beat his team in the playoffs. McGrady said that the only exception was in 2007 when he played for the Houston Rockets:

“There’s probably one time in my career where out of all the times I’ve been in the playoffs, I was favored to win a series,” McGrady said. “That was back in 2007 with the Houston Rockets, having home-court advantage against the Utah Jazz when they beat us in seven games.

"But prior to that, I was always the underdog. (I) never really had a championship-contender team.”

Nevertheless, McGrady is clearly vindicated by his Hall of Fame induction. Now, he will forever be remembered as one of the top wing scorers in NBA history.

