"He thinks he’s the best": NBA teammate of the year heaps praise on Anthony Edwards, weighs on obvious Michael Jordan comparisons

Fans are loving the Minnesota Timberwolves right now as Anthony Edwards has led them to the second round. Ever since it's been brought up, the comparisons of Edwards to Michael Jordan have started to be more prominent. Even his teammate, Mike Conley Jr. couldn't ignore the similarities between the two stars.

The two-time NBA Teammate of the Year winner has had the chance to play alongside some of the best players in the league in his career. But how Edwards has taken the team to the next level this season is different.

Conley was asked by former star Shaquille O'Neal on which player he's reminded of when looking at Ant-Man. The veteran point guard didn't hesitate to mention Jordan.

"I think you guys mentioned it a lot, A young Michael Jordan," Conley said. "He's unbelievable. I think more than anything with him, it's been his mentality. I never met a guy who believes more in himself than Anthony Edwards.

"I think he thinks he's the best player to play the game, to walk on earth, you can’t tell him any different. He's gonna go out there, he's got a mean streak to him."

Conley also mentioned how incredible Edwards takes over on both ends of the floor. The Wolves star doesn't shy away from the spotlight and has the desire to take over for the team to win, much like how Jordan used to do.

Both Edwards and Jordan had extreme confidence in themselves whenever they stepped foot on the court. Additionally, they both have insane athleticism, which often catches the fans off guard. On the defensive end, they both play at a high level and take on the challenge of guarding the best player on the opposing team.

During their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, there were multiple occasions where Edwards took on the assignment of guarding Kevin Durant. Like Jordan, he also loves to agitate his opponents, often talking trash to them.

MJ sees himself in Anthony Edwards

There have been a lot of people who have come out and compared Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan. While the Wolves guard wants them to stop the comparisons, the six-time champion has gone on to say he sees a bit of himself in Edwards.

However, the statement didn't come from Jordan himself. According to Chris Broussard in March 2024, the Hall of Fame player told him that he sees himself in Ant.

"I reached out to the GOAT today. He agreed. If Jordan says there are similarities, then there are similarities," Broussard said.

While he plays similarly to one of the greatest players ever, Edwards wants to make a name for himself. And given how he's performed this year, his name is now recognized by many fans.

