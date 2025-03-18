"He traded me for bag of chips" - Ex-76er doesn’t mince words while slamming Daryl Morey over AI-powered roster moves

Daryl Morey, the president of the Philadelphia 76ers, gained widespread attention for his remarks regarding the organization's decision-making process. Morey disclosed last weekend that he makes roster decisions using artificial intelligence. On Tuesday on "The Kevin O'Connor Show," former Sixers forward Marcus Morris criticized his former employer for relying on AI.

Ad

According to Morey, the front office uses AI to "vote in any decision." However, his revelation wasn't well-received by fans as they mocked him on social media.

Morris was asked his thoughts on what Morey revealed. The big man didn't hold back and said he wasn't the biggest fan of the executive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t trust Daryl Morey. I just don’t trust him,” Morris said. “I think he’s thinking it too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. ... He’s trying to do a whole new team, he’s trying to bring guys in. He’s flipping them in and out."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Morris questioned Morey if he understood the city of Philadelphia:

“Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia, what guys you need to play in Philadelphia? Understand how the team needs to gel first before you start talking about AI? What does AI do? I understand the effects it can have on other spots."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This led him to think about his stint with the Sixers during the 2023-24 season. Morris appeared in 37 games for the franchise but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs via a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers.

“I played there last year. … I was playing really good basketball, and he traded me for a bag of chips. … Lays, Fritos. Literally, a bag of chips.”

Ad

Also read: "Explains Paul George’s $200m deal" - NBA fans react to 76ers' Daryl Morey confessing he uses AI models for decision-making

Former NBA star jokes about the 76ers' executive for using AI

Daryl Morey's comments about how he builds the roster for the 76ers raised eyebrows from their franchise's fanbase. Additionally, fans of different organizations also revealed their thoughts on the matter.

Ad

After Morey's revelation went viral, former NBA star Baron Davis chimed in. However, he took a humourous approach in sharing his reaction. In a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Davis said that the executive should be consulting franchise legend Allen Iverson (AI).

Ad

After that, the former star took a more serious approach and said that the 76ers are "screwed." Davis also said that AI shouldn't be blamed. Instead, the fault falls on their team president.

Also read: "Worst Sixers news in a while" - NBA fans in frenzy as 76ers feature Drake's reunion with Jared McCain & Kyle Lowry in Toronto

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback