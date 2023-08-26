"He will grind you down": Michael Jordan's love for poker was too much for even 17-time poker champ

Michael Jordan has earned quite a reputation as a gambler, both on the golf course, and at the card table. Throughout his playing career, Jordan frequented the casino and the golf course, placing high-stakes wagers against his fellow NBA stars.

In fact, Jordan has such a reputation as a card shark that 17-time poker champ Phil Hellmuth knows of his aggressive betting style. During an appearance on NESN's Chicken Dinner podcast, the renowned champ spoke about his friendship with Jordan.

According to Hellmuth, the two have hung out on many occasions but have never played poker against each other. On one occasion, MJ challenged Hellmuth to a sit down and play poker, but Hellmuth declined, explaining that he was traveling and didn't have a lot of money in town.

What makes Jordan's challenge and reputation so unique is that he plays a specific kind of game that allows him to wear his opponents down. Hellmuth was quoted as saying:

"He would’ve wanted to play until seven in the morning and who knows at that point. Michael likes to play Badugi, which is a very fun game. You’re dealt four cards, and you want to have a club, a diamond, a heart or a spade.

"Ace, deuce, three, four (in four different suits) is the best possible hand. And (Jordan) wants to play no limit, so things can get really crazy. He will grind you down, but I’m a little stronger. I’m not some 23-year-old playing his first session with MJ."

What has Michael Jordan said about his love of gambling?

Given that Michael Jordan has quite a reputation as a gambler, many have wondered whether the six-time NBA champ has an addiction. Moreover, there have been rumors that Jordan's father was killed in 1993 as a result of a gambling debt that was owed by the Bulls superstar.

While those rumors have never been proven to be true, many have wondered whether or not the NBA legend has a problem with gambling. According to Jordan himself, although he loves gambling, it's simply something he uses to fuel his competitive spirit.

As Jordan explained in a 1993 interview with Ahmad Rashad that was featured in The Last Dance:

"I enjoy it, it's a hobby. If I had a problem, I'd be starving. I'd be hawking this watch, my championship rings, I would sell my house. My wife would have left me, or she'd be starving. I do not have a problem, I enjoy gambling."

From the sounds of things, even though Michael Jordan simply enjoys gambling as a hobby, it's safe to say that word of his reputation has spread far and wide, even among pros.

