Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra recalls disturbing encounter with gambler after Cavaliers' coach cites receiving threats over betting

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became another name to tell the tale of the side effects of sports gambling in the NBA. Since the time that sports betting was legalized in the NBA, the decision wasn’t necessarily welcomed by everyone in the league, and Spoelstra was one of those people.

When asked about gambling in the NBA, Spoelstra said that it was a bit ‘contradictory’ and might not work in the best interest of everyone. The Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to face each other today.

Prior to the game, Spoelstra was in conversation with the media and shared a disturbing experience with gambling in the league. The three-time NBA champion coach recalled the incident from last year involving Victor Oladipo.

According to Spoelstra, the gambler who was in the game wanted Oldipo to take the last shot, even though the game had already been decided.

“We had an incident behind our bench last year with Vic Oladipo,” Spoelstra said. “Somebody was screaming. Security had to take him away. The game was already over, and evidently, he didn’t shoot an open three at the end of the game."

"The game was already decided, and this fan was totally beside himself, and he was a gambler. He had money on whatever the score was.”

Spoelstra was not the only person who shared the disturbing story of sports gambling in the NBA. The Cavaliers J.B. Bickerstaff head coach’s story was even more harrowing.

Bickerstaff revealed that he and his family had received threats because some gamblers lost. Moreover, he also revealed that the gamblers were also able to procure his number illegally.

Miami Heat face Cleveland Cavaliers for the final matchup of the season

One of the games scheduled on March 24 in the NBA is between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. So far both the teams have faced each other three times this season. Miami has won two of the three games, which were both road games. One game that the team lost was their home game.

The last time both teams faced each other was on March 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland. Miami won the game 107-104. Jimmy Butler was the highest scorer for Miami with a game-high 30 points. In the absence of Donovan Mitchell, Jerett Allen was the highest scorer for the Cavs with 25 points.

Cavaliers are ranked third in the Eastern Conference with a 43-27 record, while the Heat is ranked seventh with a 38-32 record. Given their respective records, the Cavs are favorites to win the game. The Cavs will again play without their star player Donovan Mitchell, who is out with a nasal fracture.

The game will start at 6 p.m. EST. at Keseya Center in Miami.