"Hell yeah" - Tyrese Haliburton makes feelings clear on dad John Haliburton's presence in Game 4

Tyrese Haliburton had it special in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday as he led the Indiana Pacers to the 130-121 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks. He said that he drew inspiration from the presence of his dad, John, in the arena after he had served a temporary ban.

The All-Star guard had a stellar outing, finishing with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover in the victory, putting the Pacers a win away from a spot in the NBA Finals.

Haliburton's scintillating play came as his father watched from a suite at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. John Haliburton was allowed to watch his son's game at the arena after being slapped a ban for his on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs.

Asked by TNT Sports if the presence of his dad had something to do with his top-notch performance, Tyrese Haliburton emphatically responded in the affirmative. The two-time NBA All-Star said:

"Hell yeah! Yeah. I'm glad that pops is in the building, man. It makes that much more sweet. Yeah, hell to do with it a little bit."

John Haliburton has been a constant presence in his son's games. He, however, was reprimanded after he was in the face of Antetokounmpo on the court after the Pacers had completed a come-from-behind victory in Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs to eliminate the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton looking forward to closing out the Knicks in Game 5

A win away from making a trip to the NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will look to close out the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in New York on Thursday.

Haliburton said following the Game 4 that while he expects a tough battle, he will be ready to once again lead the charge. The 25-year-old former Iowa State standout said:

“I’m excited about it, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a great environment to play in.”

In Game 4 in Indianapolis, the Pacers found themselves in another tough battle against the Knicks, who were looking to level the series after they had come back to take Game 3. Haliburton, though, made sure there was no meltdown from the Pacers as they held tough to book the win.

Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnover in 38 minutes. Pascal Siakam also had a big game, with 30 points, while Bennedict Mathurin, coming off the bench, scored 20.

The Pacers are looking to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, when they lost in six games to the LA Lakers.

