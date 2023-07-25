"Hello fans in China": Li Kaier announces to Chinese audiences about his participation in FIBA World Cup 2023 through Weibo video 

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, aka Li Kaier, will make his FIBA World Cup debut this summer.

On Monday, Anderson got citizenship and was added to China's roster for the FIBA World Cup as a naturalized player under the name Li Kaier.

“Hello, fans in China, this is Li Kai’er," Kyle Anderson said, using his Chinese name, in a video posted on his Weibo account. "I’m so happy to announce I will be representing China in the World Cup. Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Anderson’s maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen. Hence, the Wolves forward has taken the unusual step of becoming a Chinese citizen under the name Li Kaier and will now participate in the tournament.

"Citizenship could potentially allow Anderson to play for China at the FIBA World Cup that tips off Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia as well as at the Olympic Games in Paris next year," ESPN reported, before the Chinese Basketball Federation officially announced Anderson's addition.

Kyle Anderson, aka Li Kaier, headlines China's roster for FIBA World Cup

Kyle Anderson, aka Li Kaier, will be the most talented player available for the Chinese national team ahead of the FIBA World Cup and the Paris Olympics next year.

China's 18-man preliminary roster is as follows:

Zhao Jiwei

Zhang Zhenlin

Fu Hao

Cheng Shuaipeng

Yu Jiahao

Sun Minghui

Zhu Junlong

Hu Jinqiu

He Xining

Zhou Peng

Zhao Rui

Hu Mingxuan

Du Runwang

Fang Shuo

Zeng Fanbo

Cui Yongxi

Wang Zhelin

Zhou Qi

Anderson is coming off his ninth season in the NBA and his first with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Anderson spent the previous eight years of his career between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

He could potentially face teammates Anthony Edwards (USA), Rudy Gobert (France), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada) at this World Cup if China has a deep run in the tournament.

Anderson has long been in touch with his Chinese heritage, notably when he went to China in 2018 to connect with his great-grandfather's relatives.

"It was my second time being there [in China]," Kyle Anderson said, as per Closeup360. "But meeting my family, people you share the same blood with on the other side of the world, that's just… I don't know what to say about that. It's one of the best moments of my life. That's what I have to say about it. Truly one of the best moments of my life.

"I didn't know what to expect - maybe I did, maybe I didn't. But just that I finally do, I want to indulge in the culture now. I want to be a part of it now."

China had 18 players in its training camp last month, but coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said at the time that he could add players. Anderson will now join the squad, which has been on a training camp tour in Europe as part of its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

The Chinese have scheduled a total of seven preparation games before traveling to Manila, Philippines, for the FIBA World Cup. China will play South Sudan, Serbia and Puerto Rico in Group B.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!