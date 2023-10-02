"Helluva game kid": LeBron James lauds Zach Wilson as Jets QB puts in heroic effort against the Chiefs, who are 2-0 in Taylor Swift era

LeBron James sent encouraging words to Zach Wilson of the New York Jets following his heroic effort in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson's late fumble cost the Jets their second win of the season, with the Chiefs improved to 2-0 when Taylor Swift is in attendance.

"The King" shared the video of Wilson taking responsibility for the Jets' 23-20 loss despite bringing the team back from a 17-0 deficit to tie it at 20-20. James, who had his fair share of losses in big games, had some advice for the 24-year-old quarterback.

"Helluva game kid," James wrote. "You win as a team and lose as well as a team! 1 play doesn't define the whole game. Keep ya head up and keep pushing forward!! If it was easy, everyone would do it."

LeBron James' message to Zach Wilson on Instagram.

Zach Wilson outplayed Patrick Mahomes, who threw an interception in the game. Wilson went 28-for-39 for 249 years and two touchdowns. However, it was not enough to prevent the New York Jets' third-straight loss of the young season.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs did enough to get their second win of the Taylor Swift era and an overall record of 3-1 this season. Swift, who is reportedly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in attendance for the second consecutive game.

However, Kelce had a poor performance as he only received the ball six times for 60 yards the entire game. It might not have something to do with his romance with Swift, but the couple has taken over the NFL season. They have been the talk of the media for the last two weeks.

It should also be noted that Kelce was spotted leaving Swift's New York City apartment hours before the game, as per Page Six.

LeBron James enjoying the NFL season before start of training camp

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is a huge fan of the NFL and is a known supporter of the Dallas Cowboys. James also played wide receiver back in high school and could've chosen the sport. He even received a tryout invitation from the Seattle Seahawks, as well as the Cowboys, during the 2011 NBA lockout.\

With training camp set to start on Tuesday, James already held a minicamp in San Diego to help build the Lakers' chemistry ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Lakers built a formidable roster this summer that could make some noise in the Western Conference.

"The King" is entering his 21st NBA season, but he remains one of the best players in the league. He's no longer the same player he once was in terms of athleticism, but only a handful of stars are batter than him.

