"Him and PG together will be crazy" - Fans thrilled by 76ers' decision to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. on 2-year, 16.3M deal

Before landing star wing Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly re-signed forward Kelly Oubre Jr. The news excited Sixers fans, who raved about their team's prospects of contending for next year's NBA championship.

After signing a one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract with Philly last offseason, Oubre quickly outperformed expectations. The nine-year veteran became the franchise's quaternary regular-season scoring option (15.4 points per game) and third-leading postseason scorer (13.2 ppg).

Some were concerned that the Sixers could be outbid for Oubre this summer, given their well-documented interest in landing a big-name player. However, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides agreed on a two-year, $16.3 million deal late Sunday evening with a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shortly before the news, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the organization signed veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon and veteran center Andre Drummond to two-year deals. Thus, the Sixers fortified their depth around superstar center Joel Embiid and his co-star Tyrese Maxey, leading up to George's acquisition.

Oubre's decision to re-sign on a relatively affordable contract seemingly caught fans on X/Twitter by surprise, with many proclaiming the move a bargain.

"That's a good contract. Steal, IMO," @DataByDraz said.

Meanwhile, others noted that Philly is positioned to contend for next year's title.

"Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond. That's a nice second unit they got there. Key to a chip," @GL8BAL_SPORTS said.

"Philly is solidifying its championship roster," @franklinisbored said.

"Him and PG together [will be] crazy," @DominicC04 said.

Also Read: "Stay Healthy Challenge Impossible": Fans react to Paul George signing 4-year $212 million max deal with 76ers

Sixers land Paul George despite re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers' early free-agency moves didn't stop them from making the biggest splash of any team thus far.

Hours after re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr., Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Philly and Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million max deal early Monday morning. George's contract also features a player option (2027-28 season). However, the Sixers will have the nine-time All-Star under contract for at least the next three seasons.

Expand Tweet

The news validated Shams Charania's Sunday report, in which he named Philly as George's "expected leading suitor."

Expand Tweet

After reportedly being far apart from the LA Clippers in contract talks, George will join a star-studded Sixers team looking to take the next step. Philly hasn't secured an Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2001. So, George teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey should give the franchise a premier opportunity to get over that hump.

Over 74 games this past season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game on 47.1% shooting.

Also Read: Top 5 Replacements for Clippers after Paul George opts out feat. DeMar DeRozan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback