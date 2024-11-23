Hip-hop legend Chuck D chimed in on how Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is apparently getting special treatment even after being sent down to the G League. He cited the time NBA legend Michael Jordan made a foray into baseball and played in the minors to drive his point.

Bronny James, the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, made news recently after it was reported that he was not accompanying the South Bay Lakers on their road games due to poor conditions for which he has been taken to task by many.

Chuck D shared his thoughts on the issue on social media, resharing a clip of former NFL player Ryan Clark speaking about the treatment that Bronny James has been getting from the Lakers. He contrasted it with what Jordan had to go through when he played for the Birmingham Barons between 1993 and 1995.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I remember Mike Jordan @Jumpman23 riding a bus he helped Birmingham Barons with. And really toiling in minor league baseball. That tenure soilidified my respect for Michael Jordan."

Bronny James was assigned to the G League earlier this month to continue to work on his game. The Lakers had said that that was the plan when they drafted him in the second round, 55th overall.

The rookie out of USC played four games with the Lakers, scoring four points in a combined 13 minutes of action. He and his father made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father-son duo to share the floor in an official game in LA's season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny James says he is open to playing in the G League

Bronny James and JJ Redick at a press conference - Source: Imagn

The rookie guard admitted that he still needed to work on his game and said he was willing to do it, even if he had to play in the G League.

He shared this during Summer League play, highlighting how he wanted to get game time and wanted to continue learning as he started his NBA journey.

"I'm just looking forward to any basketball I play -- no matter what level I'm playing at," said James (via ESPN).

In the G League, James has been averaging five points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes. The young hooper has played 2 games so far, in his stint with the South Bay Lakers.

