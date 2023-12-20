"His life is a fishbowl" - Demarcus Cousins breaks down Ja Morant catching extra flak due to widespread fandom

The NBA is ready for Ja Morant's return to action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans after serving a 25-game suspension due to his off-court actions. Many have criticized Morant for his actions that have caused him to get suspended, but former star DeMarcus Cousins shares how he feels about the young star's situation.

Morant's popularity took off in his rookie season after showing off his incredible athleticism and potential, leaving the audience in awe. He followed it up with strong second and third seasons, further increasing his fame. As the one-time All-NBA gained favor from fans rapidly, his life off the court was monitored.

Now, his life is under a microscope, with his every step being watched. Cousins shared his genuine thoughts on what Morant has experienced while handling his fame.

"It's a tough situation and it's super heavy on an indiividual," Cousins said. "And the reason I can say that is nobody in this life is exempt from growing pains. Ja Morant is just another person going through his growing pains. The difference is his life is a fishbowl, where it's everybody looking in at this one fish.

"So, through his growing pains, he gets criticized with every single step that he does wrong or right. Any kid growing up, when their parent talks to him too much or fusses at him too much, it becomes stressful. So imagine 3 million people on an everyday basis, criticizing you, talking down on you... This is a young kid, that's a human being. He bleeds and sleeps the same way everybody else does.

"I think everything that's transpired is gonna help in a positive way... I think him returning to the team is the perfect spark for this team to go on a run."

The Memphis Grizzlies desperately need Morant back as they've struggled to make an impact on their record.

Former Grizzlies star sends his support for Ja Morant

NBA stars are the only ones who can understand the pressure that Ja Morant is dealing with. This is why current and former players have sent their support of Morant as he returns to action tonight. Former All-Star center for the Grizzlies, Marc Gasol, sent his regards to the 24-year-old point guard.

Gasol posted a photo of him wearing Morant's signature shoes while watching his team play in Europe. The young point guard saw this and reposted the tweet on X. The Spanish big man replied on social media sharing his excitement to see the two-time All-Star back on the floor.

Gasol played 11 seasons for Memphis, where he was a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year. Big Spain was an integral part of the "Grit and Grind" era of the Grizzlies.

