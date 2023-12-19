Is Ja Morant on minute restriction? What to expect from Grizzlies star's NBA comeback game vs Pelicans

Fans are excited to see Ja Morant back on the court with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) for the first time this season after serving his 25-game suspension. The NBA suspended Morant after a series of incidents where he was involved with a firearm and was showing it off on his social media.

According to sources, Morant has been healthy the entire time he's been suspended. Although he wasn't allowed to play official games with the Grizzlies, he was allowed to practice with the team. Head coach Taylor Jenkins anticipates a healthy point guard against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

"Health-wise, he’s in great shape physically," Jenkins said via CBS Sports. "Now it’s just a matter of just adjusting to NBA game shape. But knowing how hard he plays, he’s going to be going full steam tomorrow and then a day off and get ready for Thursday’s first home game for him. But I won’t anticipate going crazy with his minutes. But I don’t think it’s any kind of restriction, you know, low minutes or anything like that."

Last season, Morant averaged 31.9 minutes and played 61 games. He missed a few games due to injury and also served an eight-game suspension in the middle of the season. After serving the suspension, the two-time All-Star came off the bench for two consecutive games and played limited minutes.

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant have only faced each other six times

Despite being drafted in the same year, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant have not played against each other that much since their careers took off. In their young careers in the league, tonight will mark their potential seventh head-to-head matchup, as his status remains questionable.

Williamson has spent a good chunk of his first few years in the league on the injury list. He missed the entire 2021-22 season in his third season as he dealt with a broken foot. Morant has also missed games, especially last season when he served suspensions due to his off-court actions.

DeMarcus Cousins talks about Ja Morant's suspension

The suspension has not been easy for Ja Morant. His absence has affected the team and the player's emotional state. Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on what the star has gone through.

"It's a tough situation, and it's super heavy on an individual. Nobody in life is exempt from growing pains. Ja Morant is just another person going through growing pains. The difference is his life is like a fishbowl where everybody is just looking at this one fish. So through his growing pains, he gets criticized for each growing step that he does wrong or right," Cousins said in his appearance on Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols.

With Morant's return, the Grizzlies could start working on their record.