Ja Morant is expected to play for the Memphis Grizzlies in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The All-Star has been out of the team's rotation while serving a 25-game suspension for an incident involving a firearm on social media. Morant's return comes at a time when the struggling Grizzlies are in desperate need of a boost.

With Steven Adams out for the season and Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, and Marcus Smart all dealing with their own injury issues, Morant's impending return to the rotation comes at the perfect time. Memphis has been struggling all season, winning just six of their first 25 games.

After missing so much of the season, Morant will likely need some time to get back to his best. There's no way to replicate the intensity and physicality of an NBA game, so Morant will likely need to have his minutes managed in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, adding an All-Star player back into the rotation should help the Grizzlies. Morant will bring explosiveness and swagger back to the franchise and re-engage their disillusioned fanbase. Whether Morant's return is enough to get the Grizzlies back on track and competing for a spot in the post-season will remain to be seen, though.

What is Ja Morant's record against the New Orleans Pelicans?

During his short career, Ja Morant has played 12 games against the New Orleans Pelicans. He's averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. However, he has only tasted victory over the Western Conference team on five occasions.

Given the Grizzlies' current injury issues and the lack of production Taylor Jenkins has been getting out of his team this season, Morant could be in line to taste another defeat at the hands of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans roster.

Still, Memphis has been viewed as one of the most talented young teams in the NBA in recent seasons. With their star guard back in the rotation, there's a chance that everything begins to click on the offensive end, especially for Desmond Bane, who has spent most of the season operating as a primary offensive option.

Jaren Jackson Jr. could also benefit from having a reduced role on the offensive side of the floor. He is at his best when used as a tertiary offensive option and tasked with being a lockdown defender next to a long and imposing big man.

Morant's return may not yield immediate results for Memphis, but it certainly puts them in a better position to succeed than they have been in recent weeks.