Shadowing Ja Morant earns Grizzlies' security head Kevin Helms comparisons with Eagles' Dom

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is set to make his return tonight and play for the first time this season after serving a 25-game suspension. Morant was issued a lengthy suspension after being involved with firearms, which he taunted on his social media account.

According to sources, Morant has been complying with the NBA's demands from him, which was to "meet certain conditions." The Grizzlies didn't waste time ensuring their star player was in check. The franchise reportedly assigned its head of security, Kevin Helms, to monitor Morant's activities until his return.

A report by ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Tim MacMahon shared how the team's security kept tabs on the two-time All-Star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But per the terms of the suspension handed down by the NBA, Morant couldn’t be with the Grizzlies later that night at the arena," the two insiders wrote. "Instead, he had to remain at the Post Oak Hotel in uptown Houston, where the team was staying.

"Keeping a close eye on Morant was Kevin Helms, the Grizzlies’ head of team security, whose duties this season focus almost solely on shadowing Morant, team sources said."

Without Morant, the Grizzlies have struggled mightily this season. They only have six wins, and the star guard expressed his disappointment with how he hasn't been able to help the team.

"Yes, it's definitely some guilt in that," Morant said. "Obviously, I'm not on the floor. Nobody likes losing. ... I take full responsibility of that even though I'm not on the floor. Decisions I've made didn't allow me to be out there to go to battle with my team."

The Grizzlies' Helms was compared to the Philadelphia Eagles' chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who was banned from the sidelines recently. DiSandro got into an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. According to the Eagles, the chief security was simply trying to diffuse the situation, but it led to a big squabble.

Also read: Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on All-Star guard's potential season debut (Dec. 19)

LeBron James sends a message to Ja Morant

Many are excited to see Ja Morant's return to the court. One of the people who shared their excitement was LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. He posted on X to express his eagerness to see Morant back on the court.

"12 welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!!" James wrote.

Expand Tweet

Morant has played four seasons with the Grizzlies and will make his debut for his fifth season tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, the 24-year-old star was in the MVP conversation and averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Also read: When does Ja Morant play his first game? Date, schedule, how to watch and more