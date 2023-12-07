"Hope to God there's no more mistakes": 3x NBA champion reckons Ja Morant’s 'locked in' after damning off-court slip-ups

The Memphis Grizzlies have been struggling mightily in star point guard Ja Morant’s absence this season. After the first 20 games of his 25-game suspension, the Grizzlies (6-14) sit 14th in the Western Conference. However, according to three-time NBA champion Danny Green, Memphis’ struggles could be beneficial to Morant.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” Green was asked if this season could be Morant’s last in Memphis. The two-time All-Star was suspended 25 games by the NBA in June for “conduct detrimental to the league.” This came after he brandished a firearm on social media on May 14.

Morant was previously suspended eight games for a similar incident in March. Given his history, NBA commissioner Adam Silver inflicted a stricter penalty on him the second time around to ensure that he would learn his lesson. However, some are still skeptical whether the message has gotten through to the 2019 No. 2 pick.

It appears that Green is not one of those skeptics, though. Not only does Green envision Morant remaining in Memphis long-term, but he also sees a redemption arc in store for the 24-year-old.

“I hope to God that there’s no more mistakes,” Green said. “I hope that he’s turned over a new leaf, and I think he’s more locked in and more serious about what he’s doing.

“Also, I think him seeing this and watching him let his team down, that is the worst thing you can feel as a player. … They were contenders last year. Now they’re just at the bottom of the league. … He has to hold himself responsible for a lot of that, I’m sure, and he’s gonna probably hold himself to a new standard and turn over a new leaf.”

Over 61 games last season, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting. Meanwhile, Memphis (51-31) finished second in the West.

The Grizzlies star will be eligible to return from his suspension on Dec. 19 on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10). However, it remains to be seen if his return will be enough to turn Memphis’ season around.

Danny Green says Grizzlies should focus on next season despite Ja Morant’s imminent return

While Danny Green is optimistic about Ja Morant’s chances of redeeming himself, he isn’t too bullish on Memphis’ chances of a mid-season turnaround.

Given the injuries to Grizzlies big men Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Green thinks Memphis would be better off focusing on next season.

“I think they hit the reset button because I think they have the pieces, they’re just not healthy,” Green said.

“Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke. Ja’s been out 25 games. Those three guys make a huge difference. … For this season, I think they kind of call it a wash, but they need a reset and refresh.”

The Grizzlies have the trade assets to make a win-now move. However, given their early-season struggles, they’ll have to decide whether it’s worth going all-in this season or if they’re better off retooling for next year.

