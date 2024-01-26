“Horace Grant, Big Shot Bob”: Shaquille O’Neal draws legendary parallels for Kristaps Porzingis’ role on Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis has flourished in his first season with the Boston Celtics, providing the team with invaluable rim protection and spacing. According to NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, the big man’s strong play could be the key to Boston’s championship hopes.

During Thursday night’s TNT broadcast of the Celtics vs the Miami Heat, O’Neal touched on Porzingis’ role this season. He highlighted how the former All-Star has become an “other” for Boston rather than a star.

However, O’Neal added that Porzingis is an elite role player who could be the difference-maker for the Celtics. The former MVP likened him to renowned ex-role players Horace Grant, Robert Horry, and Rick Fox.

“He is a vital other,” O’Neal said. “He’s not just a regular other, he’s like a Horace Grant, a Big Shot Bob, a Rick Fox. If he continues to play like this, I think the Boston Celtics are the favorites in the East. But what I’m trying to say is, he is the key here.”

Notably, Grant, Horry and Fox won a combined 14 NBA titles, while each playing key roles for their respective teams.

Horry, in particular, was a member of seven championship teams with three franchises (Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers). During his 16-year career, he garnered a reputation as one of the best clutch-shot makers of all time.

Additionally, Grant is best known for being an elite rebounder and defender alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan during the franchise’s first 3-peat (1991 to 1993).

O’Neal played with all three of Horry, Grant and Fox during the Lakers’ 3-peat in the early 2000s. So, he knows firsthand the value of top-tier role players. Horry and Fox each won three titles alongside O’Neal (2000 to 2002), while Grant won one (2001).

Despite their success, the trio combined for just one All-Star appearance (Grant in 2004). Likewise, Kristaps Porzingis has only made one All-Star team (2018) and isn’t projected to be named an All-Star this season. However, if his production leads to his first NBA title, he probably won’t mind.

Kristaps Porzingis suffers ankle injury after receiving praise from Shaquille O’Neal

Unfortunately for Kristaps Porzingis, shortly after receiving high praise from Shaquille O’Neal, he exited Thursday’s game with a left ankle sprain.

Porzingis suffered the injury after landing on Heat star center Bam Adebayo’s foot during a shot contest in the third quarter and didn’t return.

However, following the game, the big man remained optimistic that the injury wouldn’t cost him much time.

“It’s not too bad,” Porzingis said. “It got me pretty good in the moment, but I’m feeling pretty good now.”

He added that he could have played through the injury if necessary.

“If the situation needed, I would have been able to play for sure,” Porzingis said. “It’s just at that point of the game, it was smarter to sit out.”

The Celtics ultimately blew out the Heat 143-110 to improve upon their league-best 35-10 record. So, given their place in the standings, they may not be inclined to rush Porzingis back.

Through 33 games, Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 52.9% shooting.

The Celtics are 25-8 with him and 10-2 without him this season.

