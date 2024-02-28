“Hot mama”: Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La’s white maxi ensemble elicits love from Kardashians, Savannah James, Winnie Harlow & more

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony posted a photo on her instagram showing off a flashy, white maxi dress. She wore the outfit at a screening event for the new season of her reality TV show “BMF (Black Mafia Family)”. The post garnered plenty of love and buzz.

The praise came pouring in. Many showered La La with compliments and love. The comments and likes came from plenty of famous faces.

LeBron James’ wife Savannah was among the ones to like the post. Kyle Kuzma’s model girlfriend Winnie Harlow was also in the group showering praise. The Kardashians including Kim and Khloe were a part of it as well. Ime Udoka’s ex-partner Nia Long also joined in on the fun. College basketball star Angel Reese also threw some love La La’s way.

Russell Wilson’s wife and music star Ciara called La La a “hot mama”. Draymond Green’s wife double tapped as well. Check out the all of the social media reaction.

The famous women were not the only ones to praise La La. Funny Marco continued to shoot his shot with La La by commenting “I send one more dm”.

La La Anthony calls her son Kiyan the G.O.A.T. basketball player

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan were on a show going through questions and the G.O.A.T. conversation came up. The two had some wild answers for the greatest basketball player of all time. La La clearly had some bias in her answer.

“G.O.A.T. basketball player? Mine is this kid I know Kiyan Anthony,” La La said.

She went on to say how proud she was of her son. She referenced the difficult pregnancy she had while carrying Kiyan.

Her son had a much different answer. He did not go with the usual answers of LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

“My G.O.A.T. is Paul George. Paul George is the best player ever. Maybe Kobe. But Paul George,” Kiyan Anthony said.

La La was in disbelief at her son’s response. She threw the question cards at her son and called him out for not mentioning his own father Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan defended his stance.

“G.O.A.T. has levels. He don’t even have to be talked about on that level, he on a different level,” Kiyan Anthony said.

Kiyan seemed to stop short of saying his father does not have a title. However, his choice Paul George also does not have an NBA title. George is also far behind Carmelo on the all-time scoring list. Anthony is 10th all time on the NBA scoring list. George is 93rd on the list. Anthony also had a more succesful career with Team USA than George.