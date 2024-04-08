Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 7, 2024

Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets faced each other for the last time this season on Sunday. It was the fourth game between the two Western Conference rivals. The Mavs defeated the Rockets 147-136 in overtime.

With the win, the Mavericks have extended their lead as the fifth seed in the West with a 48-30 record. On the other hand, the Rockets have found themselves almost out of the play-in tournament with their 40th loss in the season. They are ranked 11th in the West with a 38-40 record.

Both superstar players from the Mavs, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, delivered when it mattered the most. Doncic played over 45 minutes and scored almost a triple-double.

Doncic scored 37 points on 57.1% shooting from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc. Doncic also had nine rebounds and 12 assists. Doncic scored 35 points in four quarters and two more in overtime.

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points in just 44 minutes. He was unstoppable from the floor. Irving scored 48 points on 15 of 25 shooting from the field. 'Uncle Drew' shot 60.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. Irving scored 42 points in four quarters and added six more points in the overtime.

After four quarters, the Rockets vs the Mavs game was tied at 129 each. However, the Mavericks defeated the Rockets in overtime, scoring 18 points compared to the Rockets' seven.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Houston Rockets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT + / - A. Thompson 5 3 3 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 3-3 17 D. Brooks 29 2 2 0 3 1 9-14 5-6 6-7 -16 J. Smith Jr. 12 9 2 2 0 0 5-10 2-4 0-2 -5 J. Green 21 6 8 1 2 5 6-15 2-7 7-7 -12 F. VanVleet 24 1 12 0 1 1 9-21 2-8 4-6 -5 R. Bullock 11 3 1 1 0 0 4-4 3-3 0-0 -9 J. Green 7 1 1 0 2 0 3-12 1-8 0-0 -20 J. Landale 13 1 2 0 1 2 5-7 0-0 3-6 5 A. Holiday 3 0 0 0 1 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 -5 C. Whitmore 11 4 0 2 1 0 3-6 1-3 4-4 -5 N. Hinton 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT + / - Derrick Jones Jr. 10 2 0 0 1 1 3-4 2-3 2-2 -7 P.J. Washington 14 13 2 2 0 0 5-12 2-7 2-2 7 Daniel Gafford 6 1 0 1 0 2 3-3 0-0 0-1 -26 Kyrie Irving 48 7 2 0 1 2 15-25 3-8 15-17 21 Luka Doncic 37 9 12 2 0 7 12-21 4-10 9-9 20 Dante Exum 14 9 2 0 0 4 5-11 2-4 2-2 23 Maxi Kleber 9 4 3 1 2 1 2-3 1-3 6-8 29 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 1 0 0 0 0 1-6 1-4 0-0 -5 Jaden Hardy

4 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 -7