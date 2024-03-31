What are Kyrie Irving's Ramadan stats in 2024? Looking at Mavericks star's performance in holy month

Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA players observing Ramadan. Despite fasting for 18 hours every day, without food and water, there has been no decline in his performances since Mar. 10. He has played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks in this period, and his stat sheet is as impressive as it can get.

After Irving started observing Ramadan, he has played every game for his team. Moreover, it seems like Irving fasting during the holy month has brought good luck for the Mavericks, who have lost just once.

The first game he played during this period was on Mar. 11, against the Chicago Bulls. Irving scored 14 points in the game in 27 minutes. In those nine games, Irving and his team have played Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings twice and won all four games.

The other five games have been against OKC Thunder, Bulls, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. Their only loss came against the Thunder, despite Irving producing 36 points.

Since Kyrie Irving started observing Ramadan this season, he has averaged 24.7 points on 51.8% shooting and 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc. He has also registered 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in these nine contests.

Luka Doncic says he is Robin to Batman Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has never been the biggest superstar player on any team, except when he was with the Boston Celtics. He has always been the second-best player to LeBron James in Cleveland and to Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic is considered the leading man, but he has dismissed the title. After the Mavericks' win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Doncic declared Irving as the alpha of the team.

When a reporter compared Doncic with Superman and Irving with Batman, Doncic said that he's the Robin.

"He's (Kyrie) the Batman, I'm the Robin," Doncic said. "Nah, just amazing, man. Every guy on our team is amazing. He's just a great person. We get along so well. The chemistry is really good right now."

Both Irving and Doncic have been just outstanding for the Mavericks in the last few games. The Dallas Mavericks are 6-0 in their last six games and have beaten the Sacramento Kings twice and the Denver Nuggets during this run.

In the last five games, Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Meanwhile, Doncic has averaged 29.4 points, 10.2 assists and 9.7 rebounds in the last 10 games. Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are sixth in the West, just one game ahead of the seventh-placed Phoenix Suns.