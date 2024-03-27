Luka Doncic wholeheartedly accepts being "Robin" to Kyrie Irving's "Batman"

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic had another sensational outing during Tuesday’s 132-96 blowout road win over the Sacramento Kings. The victory marked Dallas’ fifth straight amid its crucial stretch run. Afterward, Doncic shifted the lion's share of the credit for the Mavericks’ success to his co-star Kyrie Irving.

Doncic finished with a game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting. That includes a 26-point, seven-rebound, five-assist first-half performance, which marked his 17th career half with at least 25/5/5, the most in the NBA’s play-by-play era.

Meanwhile, Irving chipped in 24 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four 3s on 52.6% shooting.

The star duo combined to go +46 as the Mavericks coasted to a 36-point victory after leading by as many as 39 points.

Following the statement win, Doncic was informed about his coach, Jason Kidd’s, pregame comments comparing him and Irving to “Superman” and “Batman.” The five-time All-Star was subsequently asked what the “two superheroes’” chemistry has been like.

Before answering the question, Doncic provided his own superhero comparison, implying that he’s Irving’s sidekick. He then raved about his experience playing alongside the eight-time All-Star.

“He's the Batman. I'm the Robin,” Doncic said. “Nah, just amazing, man. Having him on our team is amazing.”

Doncic is widely viewed as Dallas’ top player, with Irving regarded as better suited as a No. 2 option. Nonetheless, morale-boosting comments should only benefit a Mavericks team fighting for a playoff spot.

Luka Doncic, Mavericks overtake Kings for West’s 6th seed

On top of Tuesday’s victory marking Dallas’ fifth straight, it also helped it gain crucial ground over Sacramento in the crowded West standings.

The teams entered the evening tied for sixth in the West (42-29). However, the Kings’ tiebreaker from winning the first two games of their season series had them positioned in sixth, with the Mavericks in seventh.

A top-six seed would secure either team a direct playoff spot, avoiding the play-in tournament. Thus, the contest had high stakes for a regular-season game.

Luka Doncic and Co. appeared unfazed by the pressure, out-executing Sacramento on both ends of the court throughout the night. The Mavericks secured a scoring advantage in all four quarters, shooting 55.4% (51-for-92), well above the Kings’ 38.9% (35-for-90) shooting mark.

After overtaking Sacramento and gaining control of the sixth seed, Jason Kidd touched on Dallas’ recently improved play. He noted that his squad is peaking ahead of the playoffs.

“I thought, just the plays for one another, on both ends, offensively and defensively, was at a high,” Kidd said.

The Mavericks (43-29) will look to win their sixth consecutive game and maintain the sixth seed during Friday’s rematch against the Kings (42-30) in Sacramento.

