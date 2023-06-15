How big is Nikola Jokic's house in Denver? Taking a closer look

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is renowned for his unwavering love for his hometown of Sombor in Serbia. However, he has also established a solid foundation in Denver, Colorado, where he resides.

Although specific details about Jokic's Denver residence are scarce, it is believed to be located in an upscale area of the city. A few photographs reveal its impressive high ceilings and contemporary aesthetic. Acquired in 2019 for $2.4 million, the three-bedroom apartment offers scenic views of Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies' home stadium.

"Joker" lives with his wife, Natalija, daughter, and his two brothers - Strahinja and Nemanja. Considering Jokic's personality, it is also expected that the neighborhood is a fairly quiet one.

Although Denver is where the superstar lives during the season, it is evident that Jokic feels most at home in Sombor. Having bought a significant plot of land to build a house for himself and his family, the Nuggets superstar is doing the most to ensure he can be closer to home.

When taking into consideration his love for his horses and horse racing, this seems like a completely valid decision.

Nikola Jokic misplaces the Finals MVP

Nikola Jokic has been a fan-favorite in Denver for a long time. However, after bringing the city their first ever NBA title, Jokic is nothing short of a hero.

The Denver Nuggets superstar is quickly establishing himself as the new face of the league. With his unique style of playing the game, "Joker" is redefining the very nature of the center position.

In the process of fulfilling his potential, Jokic has earned himself several accolades. After two back-to-back MVP awards in the last two seasons, he followed up on greatness this season by winning the Finals MVP award as well.

Unfortunately, in typical Jokic fashion, the Nuggets superstar managed to misplace the award.

In an interview with ESPN's Mallika Andrews, Jokic arrived without the Finals MVP trophy, much to the analyst's surprise. The big man had to honestly disclose that he had no recollection of where the trophy had gone.

From wishing he was home after winning it all to exasperating when finding out about the parade, Jokic continues to be an intriguing character.

