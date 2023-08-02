How many tattoos does Ja Morant have?

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is among the many NBA players with tattoos. Considering that Morant has a considerable amount of ink, here is a closer look at Morant's tattoos.

Ja Morant has a number of tattoos on his body. A majority of these are on his arms and his hand. He also has a large tattoo across his chest. While it has hard to derive a specific number considering that several of them blend into each other, Morant has at least 17 different tattoo symbols on his body.

While looking at the tattoos on his arm, Morant fashions a pair of roses on his right bicep underneath a waterfall tattoo.

Under these flowers, Morant has "803" tattooed on the side of his arm. This is supposed to represent the area code of his birthplace in Sumter, South Carolina. On his tricep, next to one of the roses, Morant also has an "M" tattooed to represent his alma mater, Murray State University.

Another noticeable tattoo on Morant's arm is a text-based one that reads "train to go". Similarly, he fashions another text-based tattoo on his left arm that reads "Beneath No One" - something his mother used to tell him.

Several tattoos on Morant's body are surrounded by clouds. He also has a bible verse tattooed on his chest which features a psalm reference as well. Under his chest, the Grizzlies superstar also has the letters "MBNO" tattooed on him, which stands for "My Brothers No Others".

Among these tattoos, the guard also has a few dedicated to his family. He has "Morant" tattooed on his left forearm and also his daughter Kaari's initials on his left hand.

Ja Morant's absence will impact the Memphis Grizzlies

After a rather controversial stretch over the regular season, Ja Morant followed it up by falling back on his problematic actions in the offseason. After a significant period of waiting, Morant was punished by being handed a 25-game suspension. Needless to say, this will greatly affect the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are coming off a rather disappointing end to their postseason campaign. A first-round exit was immediately followed by some major re-tooling. Although the team has improved a fair bit with the addition of Marcus Smart to their ranks, Memphis will need their superstar back in action to truly shine.

With a long offseason followed by a longer waiting period during the regular season, it will certainly be interesting to see how Morant bounces back.

