Ja Morant likely to appeal 25-game NBA suspension with help from NBPA

The NBA announced on Friday that Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season. Morant was caught on video brandishing a gun for the second time in just two months in May.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

The league is also requiring Morant to undergo counseling, with Silver likely getting involved in formulating a program to help the Grizzlies superstar. Morant went into a counseling program in Florida during his eight-game suspension this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Communications @NBAPR The following has been released by the NBA. The following has been released by the NBA. https://t.co/dzDSb4uCk3

However, the NBA Players Association is not happy with the number of games that Ja Morant is suspended for. They are expected to meet with Morant and discuss the possibility of appealing the punishment.

The union is also worried about the requirements that Morant will need to do before he gets reinstated.

"We believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps," NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement.

Also Read: "I'm going to the grave with that one" - LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue would rather die than admit he lost the locker room

Ja Morant issues apology

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant issued an apology after the NBA announced his 25-game suspension. He apologized to the league, the city of Memphis, the Grizzlies, his teammates and team owners for his actions. He's also sorry to all the kids that looked up to him as their role model.

The 23-year-old superstar guard promised that he'll be spending the entire offseason and his 25-game suspension to work on his mental health and decision-making. He will also try to stay in shape and be ready for his return, which is sometime in December.

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on. my own mental health and decision making," Morant said. "I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

Also Read: ''This can't be messed up" - When Spike Lee told LeBron James' first agent that star has weight of the world on his shoulders

Poll : 0 votes