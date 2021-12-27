"How many bonus points in the GOAT debate does he get for building a champion in Cleveland" - Nick Wright believes LeBron James should get more credit 

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Lakers' poor start to the season have continued to draw immense scrutiny from everybody related to the NBA world.

The latest example of this is Nick Wright of Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, who talked about how the Lakers look especially bad for not capitalizing on LeBron James' incredible performances of late. Wright said:

"The big problem for Lakers is that LeBron's numbers are so good and they are still playing like this. Fact that LeBron is having the best year 19 season ever by five metric miles and the Lakers are scuttling, should be terrifying to this team."

It's almost impossible not to bring up Michael Jordan whenever you're talking about LeBron James as those two players are unarguably the two greatest players of all time. Wright brought up MJ and said:

"If we are going to hang around LeBron's neck roster construction when they fail, then how much bonus points in the GOAT debate does he get for building a champion in Cleveland and building a champion in Los Angeles."

Nick Wright also reiterated how good LeBron James has been by talking about how he is averaging the highest points per game of his career since 2010. He continued:

"Because I don't know that LeBron can keep up this level. He is averaging 27, 7 and 7 on 51% for the year. That's his career averages. He is playing to his career averages in year 19. I think that is really worrying for the Lakers that LeBron is playing this well and they are not good."

Is the roster construction criticism fair on LeBron James?

LeBron James and DeAndre Jordan

LeBron James, ever since his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, has often been criticized for having so much power that he essentially constructs the roster on his team, something the president of basketball operations of the organization is supposed to do.

The acquisitions of Kevin Love, Anthony Davis and now Russell Westbrook are the ones that come to mind when discussing this topic. While all these players barring Russell Westbrook have gone on to win at least one ring with LeBron James, the Chosen One continues to receive scrutiny from these trades.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral LeBron James over his last 4 games:



39 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST

36 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST

34 PTS - 7 REB - 2 AST

31 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST LeBron James over his last 4 games: 39 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST36 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST34 PTS - 7 REB - 2 AST31 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST https://t.co/8gbE3PV0Gv

These acquisitions have come by parting ways with talented young players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. All these trades for these superstars don't happen unless LeBron James signals the green light. Hence, these criticisms of King James are valid, but the end justifies the means as all of these trades barring Westbrook have gone on to be successful.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their 5-game losing streak.



It's the most by which a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a 5-game span that he played. The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their 5-game losing streak.It's the most by which a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a 5-game span that he played. https://t.co/DxEA3OcdKC

This is something that has been constantly used in constant comparisons with Michael Jordan and to the detriment of LeBron James' case for being the best player ever.

If the Westbrook trade does ultimately lead to a championship for the Lakers, then few can argue that LeBron James isn't as good at assembling rosters as he is at playing basketball. If this move doesn't work out, then it is fair criticism of James in trying to acquire Westbrook, but at that point, you also have to point out the numerous occasions his calls have proven to be right.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

