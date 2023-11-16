How much does Draymond Green make per game? Salary and earnings explored

Draymond Green is back in the headlines after the NBA suspended him five games without pay for his hostile act on Rudy Gobert last Tuesday. Green is set to lose $153,941 per game and a total of $769,704 due to his suspension. So how much does Draymond Green make and what are his salary and career earnings?

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Green makes a total of $153,941 per game. That's a total of $12,623,162 million per season, but it's way off from his reported annual salary of $22,321,429 for the 2023-24 season. He recently signed a four-year, $100 million contract this off-season.

The missing $9,698,267 likely falls into taxes and other deductions. NBA players will have to pay federal, state and jock taxes, as well as FICA, which funds Social Security and Medicare. There are additional expenses such as NBA Escrow and agent fees.

Draymond Green has played in the NBA for 12 years and has earned a total of $177,883,613 in his career. It will go up to $255,562,184 if he completes the final three years of his current contract with the Golden State Warriors.

Green's first contract was a three-year, $2,640,743 deal. It was not a lot because he was not a first-round pick. The Warriors selected him 35th overall in the 2012 NBA draft. He did earn a nice payday after three seasons with a five-year, $82,000,000 extension.

Despite his reputation on the court, Green has endorsement deals with brands such as Converse, Hugo Boss, LARQ, Mercedez Benz, Nike, Subway, and Verizon. He reportedly earns $4 million per year from his sponsors.

Rudy Gobert makes wild claim about Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert got put in a headlock by Draymond Green.

Rudy Gobert has no plans to stop his beef with Draymond Green based on his comments after the Minnesota Timberwolves escaped the Chase Center with a win on Tuesday night. Gobert told reporters his thought process of why Green grabbed him by the neck during the fight between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

"It's kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected," Gobert said. "Because every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn’t want to play. He'll do anything he can to get ejected."

In addition to that claim, Gobert also used the word "clown" three times during his postgame interview to describe Green's actions. The March 24 matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves in Minneapolis is probably circled on both players' calendars now.

