"How much you pay the refs goofy": Timberwolves fan hurling insult at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes viral

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has received much hate, both on social media and from the Minnesota Timberwolves fans. Despite averaging over 30 points in the series, the OKC Thunder star has been criticized for foul baiting. The game officials have also taken heat from fans for allegedly giving easy foul calls in SGA's favor.

After Game 4, a video went viral on social media that showed a fan hurling insults towards the Thunder star. SGA was signing autographs at the Target Center.

"How much you pay the refs goofy," a fan in the background kept repeating.

The reigning NBA MVP didn't react to the insults.

In the series against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, SGA has scored 32.5% of his points through free throws. In the three games that the Thunder won, SGA has attempted a total of 43 free throws. In Game 1, he attempted 14 free throws, in Game 2, 15 and in Game 4, 14.

In the Game 3 blowout loss in Minnesota, Gilgeous-Alexander went to the line just four times and finished the game with 14 points.

Richard Jefferson defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Doris Burke's "free throw merchant" comment

During Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Doris Burke's comment went viral on the internet. During the first quarter of the game, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished his free throws, Burke alluded to the social media narratives around SGA.

"There is a reason, NBA Twitter likes to call him free throw merchant Mike," Burke said in the broadcast.

Burke was at it again in Game 4. During the third quarter, the Thunder star drew a foul on Rudy Gobert when he caught the Timberwolves' defensive star's hands reaching in.

"That’s why they call him a free throw merchant," Burke said.

However, former NBA player Richard Jefferson, who was an analyst at the game with Burke and Mike Breen, pushed back on the narrative. He said that the "free throw merchant" narrative was statistically untrue.

"Every player in the league can do this," Jefferson said. "Now, he drives more, he does it more. ... And for me, the free-throw merchant stuff, the numbers prove that it's not true, it's just a frustrating thing."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 9.5 free throws per game, the most by a player still playing in this playoffs. He has also attempted 143 free throws in 15 games, compared to Jalen Brunson, who is in the second spot (123) in as many games.

