"How about trading for him?": Former NBA champ surprisingly suggests Lakers move for James Harden to help Anthony Davis

The Philadelphia 76ers have tried to trade James Harden to the LA Clippers, but they haven't received a pleasing proposal from the team. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has a suggestion that could benefit a different team in Los Angeles with the Harden situation.

Trade talks surrounding the Clippers and Harden have recently stalled after the season started. The Los Angeles team is currently assessing their roster, checking if there are areas they can improve on. This means that the ten-time All-Star has no choice but to stay with the Sixers and play the season to build up his trade value.

Perkins recently suggested that Harden should reconsider his preferred trade destination. According to the former NBA champion, the Sixers guard will be able to help Anthony Davis generate easy baskets, similar to what happened to Joel Embiid last season.

"If I'm the Lakers, I might be looking to trade for James Harden." Perk said. "He wants to go to the Clippers, but to be honest with you, Harden to the Lakers makes the most sense for Anthony Davis. If you want to get him good easy looks like James did for Joel Embiid last season, how about trading for him?

"I think you can start trading around December 15, if you try to throw in D'Angelo Russell. If I'm the Lakers, and if I'm Harden, I will re-consider just picking the Clippers and actually want to be in LA to be with the Los Angeles Lakers," Perkins added via NBA on ESPN.

It isn't an entirely terrible idea, as Harden is still a capable star. His vision will open things up for the Lakers if they trade for him. The tricky part would be the team's adjustment to the star's defensive capabilities. He isn't known as an assertive defender, which could hurt Los Angeles.

James Harden was reportedly "stopped" by security

The Sixers had their season opener last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although they didn't have James Harden, they were still able to give the Bucks a hard time. The game ended 118-117 in favor of Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

Prior to the game, it was reported that Harden returned for practice with the team after a ten-day absence. After practicing with the team, the 2017-18 MVP went to the airport to join the team in their season opener. However, he was stopped by security from boarding the plane.

"Initially, staying back was interpreted as a suggestion rather than a mandate, sources say." Chris Haynes reported. "Harden proceeded to participate in portions of the session with the intention of joining the team on the flight to Milwaukee that afternoon."

The league is currently investigating Harden's prolonged absence from the team.

