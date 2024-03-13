How to watch LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored - March 13, 2024

The NBA has nine games on Wednesday night, including LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings. The game between the two marks their fifth (including the In-Season Tournament) and final game this season. The Kings lead the season series 3-1.

Los Angeles is on a roll, having won 12 of its past 17 games, including Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers (36-30) are ninth, which is a tricky position at this time of the season, in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Kings (37-27) are fighting for a better position in the standings. They are seventh in the West, two games ahead of the Lakers.

Things aren't looking good for LA. LeBron James has been listed as questionable, due to an issue with his ankle.

Only two players are questionable for the Kings: Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter. Trey Lyles is the only player on the team who is confirmed to be out.

With that, here's how fans can watch the Lakers-Kings game.

Also read: Is LeBron James playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 4-time NBA Finals MVP's status (March 13)

When and where is the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Game Day: Wednesday

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Golden 1 Center

Location: Sacramento, California

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Good news for fans waiting for the game on local channels: The game will be broadcast on the regional networks. Not to worry, streaming and listening to the radio regarding the game will still be available.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings channel list

For local channels, fans can tune in to NBCSCA and Spectrum SportsNet. ESPN will also air the game, so fans can still watch the game on television, even if they're not within the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings radio stations

SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW will broadcast the game from their stations.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live streaming details

In the modern world, streaming is a significant advantage for fans. NBA League Pass will be available for the game, as well as YouTube TV and FUBO TV.

Also read: "Rich f***ers want Biden to lose": Lakers VP Johnny Buss' presidential bid draws mockery from fans