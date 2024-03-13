"Rich f***ers want Biden to lose": Lakers VP Johnny Buss' presidential bid draws mockery from fans

Johnny Buss, a part owner of the LA Lakers, has been encouraged to enter the presidential race as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections. The news, confirmed through the 'Buss for America 2024' movement website, sparked varied reactions among basketball fans.

There is a movement to push LA Lakers part owner Johnny Buss to run for president in the 2024 US Presidential Elections

LeBron James, a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party, is expected to throw his weight behind Joe Biden's bid in the 2024 US Presidential Elections, opposing Donald Trump. There's a concern among some that Buss entering the race as an independent candidate could siphon votes away from Biden, potentially affecting the election's outcome.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"These rich f***ers want Biden to lose because of the economic realities if he does," said Knerd5 on Reddit. Taxes will probably get cut and regulations will get rolled back, both of which benefit people with 8 figure plus net worths overwhelmingly."

A fan sees that Buss' bid for US presidency will affect Joe Biden's campaign for re-election

Following the passing of Jim Buss, a struggle for control over the Lakers ownership emerged among his children. With Jeannie Buss at the helm of the Lakers instead of Johnny, it seemed he couldn't even secure the presidency within the family business as noticed by a Reddit reactionist.

A few reactions from Reddit see it ironic that Johnny Buss is not even the president of the Lakers

One claims he worked for the club that Buss owns, bared that the business was not run smoothly and it would be embarrassing to have him run the entire United States.

Another commented that Johnny isn't on the same level as Jim and Jeannie.

A reactionist on Reddit shares that Johnny Buss can't run a club, let alone a country

Fans see Johnny Buss' presidential bid too late at this point

Lacking the political resumes of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, some see that Johnny Buss' bid for the presidency is already too late. One even joked that he wanted to 'execute' LeBron James legally with the presidency.

Buss' lack of political credentials makes some Reddit reactionists feel that his bid for the presdiency is too late

Someone even provided a campaign slogan, 'Bang Buss,' which stands for 'Buss A Nut, Guys.' Another feels that he isn't a Lakers fan, so there is no point in voting for Buss.

A fan suggest a slogan for Buss' presidential campaign

Nonetheless, the bid for the presidency was not taken positively by many. This will be interesting to keep an eye on, as he will be going up against Donald Trump and Joe Biden.