“I was aggressive all night” – Kevin Durant on how his dominant 32-point game helped the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Durant had another MVP-caliber day at the office for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant tallied 32 points, going a scorching 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the floor as the Nets overcame the Hawks 117-108 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. This was Durant’s second 30-point game of the season. He also had seven rebounds and five assists in the contest.

Interacting with the media after the win, the Brooklyn Nets superstar said of his mentality during the win:

“I just felt like the lane was open. I felt like I can get to wherever I wanted on the floor. This is about me knocking down shots. I was aggressive all night, I felt. My teammates were looking for me. I think I did a solid job of playing with the ball in my hands and without it. I could be a little better without the ball – cutting, moving off the screens, little faster – but I think I did a solid job tonight. I just try to take what the defense gave me.”

Durant powers Brooklyn Nets to third straight win

Durant’s game-high performance against Atlanta carried the Brooklyn Nets to their third straight win of the season. After losing three of their first five games, the Nets now have a 5-3 regular season record. They now begin a six-game road trip with a visit to Detroit on Friday.

Commenting on the Brooklyn Nets chemistry to begin the season, Durant said:

“I just think we needed some experience, just seeing what lineups work with what players, what sets work with each lineup. I think that’s what it really is. You need to play games to understand that. We knew it was going to be a process for us. I’m glad we were able to figure some stuff out in the last few games and get back on the right page. We know it’s going to be even tougher on the road. But we just got to keep grinding. I keep saying the same thing – regular season is all about preparing you for the playoffs, so we got to keep putting in time and hours.”

Durant’s performance on Wednesday against the Hawks moved him into third place in the individual scoring averages for the season.

