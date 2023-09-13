"I ain't a Bron hater... but he ain't Kobe": Myles Turner reveals how his perception of LeBron James changed after playing against him

LeBron James is entering year 21 in the NBA and has shown no intention to slow down, as he is chasing another NBA championship before retiring.

Over the years, James' basketball IQ and work ethic have helped him adapt to how the game has changed and evolved since he joined the league back in 2003.

The "King" has received high praise on how he studies the game and the way he plays on the court.

Recently, Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner spoke about LeBron James and admitted that he was impressed by the impact the four-time champion had on the game on both ends.

"I wasn’t a LeBron hater but I was like, ‘He Bron, he cool, he ain’t Kobe…’ until I actually played against him. One of the smartest motherf***ers I’ve ever played against, bro. His influence on the game is crazy. People do not talk about his vision. He doesn’t have to score to be effective, and that’s why he is still in the league as old as he is today. He sees things before it happens. We are running a play, and he calls out everything we are about to do in the play," Myles Turner said during an appearance in the Run Your Race podcast.

Turner said that he wasn't initially that thrilled about how good LeBron James was, but all that changed when he faced him on the floor. The Pacers' big man has repeatedly been linked to a move to the Lakers and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he eventually gets traded to the 17-time NBA champions.

Can Myles Turner join LeBron James on Lakers?

Myles Turner got involved in several trade scenarios last season, with the Lakers as the preferred destination. The franchise was in search of a big man to complement Anthony Davis.

The deal never materialized and Turner signed a contract extension with Indiana. However, this doesn't mean it is unlikely the Lakers will pursue him again during the 2023/24 season.

Los Angeles has made decent moves during the offseason and they should be in a position to contend for the title. The key here is for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to stay healthy.

If they underperform, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of putting together a package for Turner, who is an elite blocker (2.3 bpg last season) and a great rim protector. He also has the ability to shoot from the perimeter and looks like the perfect fit for the Lakers' front line.

Still, it looks like the chance of teaming up with LeBron James is based on how Indiana and LA will perform in the season, and more specifically how they will play until February's trade deadline.

At the moment, Myles Turner has two years and $40.8 million left on his deal with the Pacers, while James is under contract with the Lakers until 2025, with the final year being a player option, worth $51,4 million.