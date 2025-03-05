"I bet he’s in $1.2 million in debt" - NBA fans react to LiAngelo Ball’s viral "Tweaker" song racking nearly $640,000 since its release

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo, became a sensation overnight after he released his single "Tweaker." His song became an instant hit, especially to athletes, which gave him countless opportunities. After he released his first song as a rapper, Ball signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings worth up to $13 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

His song was streamed nonstop by his fans. The first post of the song, which was on the YouTube channel WORLDSTARHIPHOP, garnered over 15 million views. The music video, which was posted after four weeks, collected over 13 million views on the social media platform.

On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 72 million times. With the number of times his fans have streamed and listened to his song, according to Billboard, the song has generated over $640,000. The song has continued to rise to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

The estimated data, per Billboard, came from Luminate, with the collected figures coming from Jan. 3 to Feb. 27. The release of the song's remix to famous rapper Lil Wayne drew more traction as it added 13.6 million on-demand streams.

With the achievement of Ball's song, fans on X (formerly Twitter) gave their thoughts on his success.

"But I bet he’s in 1.2 million in debt," a fan said.

"And they gave him 8 million dollar contract? He got some recouping to do," another fan said.

"I wonder out of all of that how much money did he get to actually pocket self? 🧐" one fan commented.

Other fans gave their opinion on Ball's song.

"The song is legit awful," a fan posted.

"I wouldn't pay 6 cents to listen to it if I found the change on the ground," another fan said.

"What’s so great about this song?" one fan said.

LiAngelo Ball to collaborate with GloRilla on new song

After releasing just one song, LiAngelo Ball has created a buzz and is now getting more opportunities. The former G League player went viral as he was filmed working with one of the top female rappers, GloRilla. TMZ shared the post on X where the follow-up to Ball's hit single is under production.

The two rappers are already working on the music video for their new song. However, they haven't teased about the title or even a snippet of their new music.

GloRilla is a Grammy award-nominated artist who has worked with some of the top rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk and Tyler, the Creator.

