“I call him a baby LeBron minus the athleticism” - Former NBA champion says Luka Doncic is not chiseled, but can’t be guarded

Compliments to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic keep on coming. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins placed him atop his list of top five players under the age of 25.

Doncic, also known as "Wonder Boy," is one of the league's most talented players. Admired by fans all over the globe, he has mesmarized them with his unbelievable talent. That includes players of the past who have repeatedly voiced their appreciation of Doncic's talents. One of those is Perkins, a former LeBron James teammate.

During "NBA Today," Perkins shared his best five under the age of 25. After Doncic, the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young were second and third. The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum was fourth, with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards in fifth.

"He's not cut up, he's not chiseled, but he can't be guarded!" Perkins said of Doncic. "I call him a baby LeBron minus the athleticism."

The Dallas Mavericks are taking advantage of Luka Doncic's prime

The recent success of the Dallas Mavericks led them to be aggressive in pursuing a decent supporting cast around Luka Doncic. Their most notable move included a huge sacrifice to help them solidify their status as a Western Conference threat.

Weeks before the start of free agency, the Mavs started making moves that surprised the league. They traded away players who didn't see the floor during the playoffs for a young, rising offensive big. The Mavericks dealt Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, fan-favorite Boban Marjanovic and the 26th overall pick to the Houston Rockets. Dallas got Christian Wood in exchange.

Although it was painful for some to see their beloved Boban being part of the trade, it was a step to give Dallas a competitive edge in the West. After reaching the conference finals last season, the Mavs are trying to add more depth.

After Jalen Brunson's breakout year last season, he caught the attention of many suitors. The New York Knicks swooped in to sign the rising guard.

Additionally, the Mavs stole the Phoenix Suns' backup center, JaVale McGee, signing him to a three-year, $20.1 million deal. The front office also guaranteed Frank Ntilikina's contract to return next season.

With all the moves Dallas has made so far, will that be enough? Looking at their roster, it looks like the Mavs have surrounded Doncic with shooters and big men who are pick-and-roll threats. Even with the addition of Wood, it's safe to assume the Mavericks offense will look much the same.

The offense will still focus primarily on Doncic. The only difference now is that he has more options compared to previous seasons.

