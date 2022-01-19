"I don't care if I miss 100 shots in a row" - Klay Thompson backs himself after delivering an impressive performance in a Golden State Warriors win

Klay Thompson had his best game for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Thompson scored a season-high 21 points as the Dubs bested the Detroit Pistons 102-86 to register their 32nd win of the season. This was Thompson's first 20-point game of the season as well.

NBA @NBA Leading the way in the @warriors win, Klay Thompson went off for 17 PTS in the first half on his way to a season-high 21 PTS! Leading the way in the @warriors win, Klay Thompson went off for 17 PTS in the first half on his way to a season-high 21 PTS! 💧 https://t.co/EBufdpSX2e

Since making his debut for the Golden State Warriors versus Cleveland on January 9, Klay Thompson has not had a single game where he has shot better than 40% from the field. Against the Pistons, Thompson registered his most efficient shooting game of his five-game season, going 6-of-13 (46.2%) from the floor at Chase Center on Tuesday. Thompson also had a hot stretch towards the end of the second quarter when he hit four field goals (10 points) for the Golden State Warriors over a five-minute stretch to close out the half.

When asked about his shooting struggles on his return to the NBA, Klay Thompson didn't seem overly bothered. He is backing himself to keep doing what he does no matter how many shots he misses. Thompson told the media in his post-game comments:

"I don't care if I miss 100 shots in a row. I'm never going to stop shooting the ball. I love it too much and I work too hard not to."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Look at Klay man, so inspirational Look at Klay man, so inspirational 👏 https://t.co/OJl4Z0bPlP

"I had a great time tonight," says Klay Thompson after putting up 21 points, four assists and two steals for Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson made an all-round impact for the Golden State Warriors as they beat the Detroit Pistons by 16 points. Thompson had three rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Warriors overcame their 20-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Thompson was happy with how he played for the Dubs in the win. He said:

"Just to be able to run up-and-down the court again, shoot the ball, play defense, I had a great time tonight. Wish I had made a couple of more shots, but I just had a great time. That was fun."

Apart from getting all emotional and backing himself no matter what, Thompson also found time to add some humor to his post-game comments. When asked whether he had worked on his dribble during his recovery because his handles seemed a lot tighter, Thompson replied:

"Steve was just holding me back, man. He didn't let me handle the ball. Last time I really handled the ball that much was in college, but in high school I played the point a lot."

Also Read Article Continues below

95.7 The Game @957thegame “Steve was just holding me back, man. He didn’t let me handle the ball.”



Klay Thompson on his handles 🤣 “Steve was just holding me back, man. He didn’t let me handle the ball.”Klay Thompson on his handles 🤣 https://t.co/HPn68Fw4Eq

Edited by Parimal