"That was probably the best stretch Steph and Klay have played together" - Steve Kerr applauds Splash Brothers for having a strong night against the Detroit Pistons

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rolled back the years on Tuesday night. The Splash Brothers combined for 39 points, with 31 of those points coming in the first half for the Golden State Warriors against the Detroit Pistons.

The Dubs went on to register a relatively easy 102-86 win at Chase Center in what was just their second home game since Thompson made his return to the team on 9 January.

Curry (18 points, eight assists) and Thompson (21 points) combined to shoot 12-of-24 (50.0%) from the field, 7-of-16 (44%) from downtown and went perfect from the charity stripe (8-of-8, 100.0%) in the game. The two also did the bulk of their scoring in the second quarter. Thompson added 12 points while Curry had eight in the second period.

NBA @NBA Klay Thompson has 17 points...in just the first half!



Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was very happy to see Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combine like they did against Detroit. He was particularly impressed by their shooting form in the second quarter. Kerr told the media in his post-game interaction:

"It's only our second home game obviously. The first one [Klay's return game] was such an event. Now that we are settling into the games [but] that was probably the best stretch that Steph and Klay have played together. It was really a nice kind of groove in front of our home fans, which was great to see."

"It's good to see him get hot and hear the crowd behind him," says Steve Kerr of Klay Thompson

Klay Thomspon played his fifth game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night. He had not hit the 20-point mark in any of his earlier four appearances for the Golden State Warriors. His 21 points against the Pistons, therefore, marked a new season-high for him. Steve Kerr was effusive in his assessment of Thompson's game, particularly of the five-minute stretch at the end of the second period when Thompson scored four quick field goals for the Warriors. Kerr said:

"It was great. That was probably his best stretch of however many games he has played: four-or-five. It's good to see him get hot and hear the crowd behind him. He got into a little rhythm. We had a really great first half. 20 assists, the ball was moving and Klay was a big part of that."

The game against Detroit marked the beginning of a seven-game home stand for the Golden State Warriors. They next take on the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center on Thursday, January 20.

Edited by S Chowdhury