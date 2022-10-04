"I'd beat the brakes off Charles Barkley a**" - Geto Boys rapper claims he can beat NBA legend in a fight, would not dominate him in boxing match

Geto Boys member Willie D claimed that he could beat Charles Barkley in a fight. The rapper was a Golden Gloves champion as a teenager and had several professional boxing matches. However, he thinks that he cannot dominate Barkley if they fight inside the squared circle

On the latest episode of the "Geto Boys Reloaded" podcast, the band discussed the trend of celebrity boxing matches. Scarface asked Willie D if he could defeat Barkley in boxing. The 55-year-old rapper thinks that he could beat the NBA legend in a real fight, but not in a boxing match.

"Size matter in boxing," Willie D said. "If I'm boxing him, and we got the gloves on and we gotta fight within the rules, that's one thing. He would have a huge size and height advantage."

"Outside of the boxing ring, I'll f**king destroy him. Like a fight, fight where anything goes, I'd beat the brakes off Charles Barkley a**. Beat the motherf**king breaks off him, put 'em on and beat 'em off again."

Willie D stands around 5-foot-9 and weighs close to 170 pounds. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, is about 6-4 and possibly more than 250 pounds. That's a huge difference in size and height even with Willie D's boxing background. Barkley has been in fights on and off the court.

It should be noted that Willie D is not a fan of the NBA legend. He released a song titled "Coon" in 2016, in which he accused Barkley of speaking down on his race, per HipHopDX. He followed it up with "Coon II" that targeted people such as Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey, Ted Cruz and Ben Carson.

Willie D went too far in 2020 just days after Kobe Bryant's death. He went on Instagram Live to question God why Bryant died and not Barkley.

"It's OK to question God," he said. "In the wake of the late, great Kobe Bryant dying tragically, suddenly, young, a lot of people are in pain all over the world. Some people are saying it feels like the loss of a family member.

"I agree, Kobe was a good dude. So much so that some people are questioning God. I got a question for God too. Why Kobe? How come you didn’t take Charles Barkley?"

Charles Barkley's famous fights

Charles Barkley is a fan of boxing.

Charles Barkley has had many fights during his NBA career on and off the court. He's had memorable brawls with Bill Laimbeer, Charles Oakley and Shaquille O'Neal. He was fined $20,000 and was suspended for a game after the brawl with Laimbeer.

Barkley was also suspended for the fight with Oakley, but was only slapped with a $5,000 fine. The fight with Shaq became a great talking point for the "Inside the NBA" crew.

Off the court, Barkley was arrested for breaking a man's nose during a fight after a game in 1991. He also threw a man through a plate-glass window in Orlando in 1997.

