"I'd compare him to D-Rose"- Paul George says guarding Ja Morant is similar to guarding Derrick Rose

Paul George praised Ja Morant, comparing him to former MVP Derrick Rose after the two clashed in a recent game between the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. George's Clippers lost the tie 114-120 as Morant dropped 28 points and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to their second win of the season.

Speaking to reporters at the post-game press conference, Paul George said guarding Ja Morant was similar to Derrick Rose.

“He’s explosive. He wants to go left, we knew that, but he’s just so good and so fast. He’s just explosive, electrifying. I’d compare him to like D-Rose. I guarded him my rookie year, the Indy-Chicago, and guarding Ja is very similar to how D-Rose was," said George. (via Tomer Azarly)

Ja Morant's athleticism and ability to take over games reminded many of Derrick Rose's initial years in the NBA when he played for the Chicago Bulls. An elite wing defender like Paul George having a similar opinion only makes the comparison more appealing.

Paul George's LA Clippers winless in first two games of the 2021-22 NBA season

Paul George scored 41 points in Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday

Paul George scored 41 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, but his effort went in vain as the LA Clippers lost their second-straight game of the season. The rest of the players had an underwhelming outing for the Clippers. They weren't as alert on the defensive end, especially in the second and third quarters when LA was outscored 72-55.

Ty Lue's men are playing without star man Kawhi Leonard, who could potentially be out for the season. In his absence, Paul George will be leading the team. He has been consistent for the side. It is up to the rest of the players to step up their performance now, and help the team successfully achieve their goals.

It's still early days in the season, though, so the LA Clippers have a lot of time to rectify their errors and bounce back strongly. In the meantime, Paul George will have to make sure he continues to deliver at this rate. He will be crucial in his team's hopes of challenging the rest of the contenders during the regular-season.

Fortunately for him and the LA Clippers, Paul George has found himself in a similar situation before when he was leading the charge for the Indiana Pacers. His experience of being a leader on a team will come in handy as the season progresses.

