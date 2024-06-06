"I'd want him to go to San Antonio": LeBron James’ ex-teammate wants Bronny to become teammates with Victor Wembanyama 

We're less than three weeks away from the NBA draft and the limelight on Bronny James continues to shine. The former USC guard has established himself as a real candidate in the coming talent pool and has declared strict stances around his preferred contract and favored teams.

Nevertheless, as talks around his possible landing spot increase, LeBron James' former teammate, Channing Frye, wants Bronny to end up with the San Antonio Spurs.

"If that was my son, I would want him to go to San Antonio," Frye said on The Dan Patrick Show. "If that was my son and he was that famous. Why? Number 1 - the system - he's not in a big city.

"And two, you are literally getting ready to play with the face of the league Victor Wembanyama. So I am not thinking about this year or next year, I am thinking about the next 10 to 15 years."

The San Antonio Spurs have four picks in the 2024 draft. They have two top-10 in the first round with #4 and #8 alongside #5 and #18 in the second round. Not only do the Spurs have enough chances to draft Bronny James, but they can also get other promising talent to aid their inexperienced roster.

Can Bronny James fit into the San Antonio Spurs?

Like Channing Frye said, donning a San Antonio Spurs jersey would only add to Bronny James' journey. It is a winning franchise that has shown it has the system to continuously compete for the chip. Moreover, the stint comes with Gregg Popovich, a coach LeBron James has shared he wanted to play for in the past.

On the hardwood, James brings willingness and lateral quickness to be a dependable perimeter defender, fitting into the Spurs' ideology right away. James can also shoot, as he displayed at the combine. It will immediately force defenses to change their schemes against the Spurs.

Moreover, given that James could take some time to adjust to the big league, fans could be assured that his court time won't take away from Victor Wembanyama.

With their handful of picks, the Spurs could likely welcome some shooters to the lineup. They also have the option to sport a 2-big men roster by drafting Zach Edey or Donovan Clingan. Nevertheless, even in that scenario, reliable shooters and authentic point guards have been a longstanding void in their basketball and James can help fill that.