“I have no desire for a threesome” – Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan describe their erotic whims in basketball terms

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been a hot topic recently as they make wedding preparations. Rumors have surrounded them about their potential wedding, which could take place anytime soon, as they slowly prepare for it.

In the latest edition of "Separation Anxiety," the podcast hosted by the couple, Pippen and Jordan talked about exploring other options to spice up their bedroom time. According to Pippen, she isn't interested in having an intimate moment with more than one partner, and later on explained it to Michael Jordan's son in detail, even going as far as using basketball terms to get her point across.

"For me, personally," Pippen said. "I've never had a threesome, and I have no desire for a threesome. I just feel like I'm a lover. I don't want to put myself in that situation, and I know girls that, literally, when I was 21 years old they would have threesomes all the time and they would get outplayed.

"That's like if you're on a basketball team, and you're bringing in someone from another team that could potentially take your spot. Why would you do that?"

Marcus responded by talking about how tricky having one sexual partner is:

"I mean, threesomes are tricky, you know? The chemistry has to be there. The dynamics, you know, all play a factor. And so, you know, don't put me on the spot here, but I'll just say, there are tricky situations sometimes."

Larsa ended with this:

"I don't know any relationship, me personally, that has lasted, like – it's not like I know a relationship where it's like, 'Hey, we have threesomes all the time. We're happily together.' I just feel like you open yourself up to, like, problems."

It's safe to assume that Pippen and Jordan won't have any problems in the bedroom as they both like to keep it exclusively theirs.

Larsa Pippen's ex-husband sees the entire situation as his victory over Michael Jordan

It's known around the NBA world that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan aren't fond of each other after the documentary "The Last Dance" went out. Pippen wasn't satisfied with how he was portrayed, but now has a chance to get the last laugh over his former teammate.

Now, MJ's son is near to exchanging vows with Larsa Pippen, and according to sources, it gives Scottie a win over his old pal.

"Scottie and Larsa are still friendly, and Scottie figures anything that gets under Michael’s skin is a victory for him," sources said. "Larsa and Marcus know that with the bad blood between Michael and Scott, this could turn into war, but they really are crazy about each other."

