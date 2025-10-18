  • home icon
  "I did't play well": Blazers rookie Yang Hansen makes vulnerable admission in rare emotional moment after fouling out against Utah

"I did’t play well": Blazers rookie Yang Hansen makes vulnerable admission in rare emotional moment after fouling out against Utah

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:31 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Blazers rookie Yang Hansen made vulnerable admission after emotional moment after fouling out against Utah [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Portland Trail Blazers' rookie Yang Hansen made the headlines on Thursday. As the Blazers faced the Utah Jazz in the last game of their preseason, the NBA rookie had a rough game for himself and was seen in tears, disappointed in himself.

Hansen entered the preseason as one of the most entertaining rookies from the 2025 NBA draft. He played only 15 minutes in the game and ended up with just 3 points and 1 assist. However, the young rookie was fouled out, leading to his emotional reaction.

After the game, the 20-year-old rookie explained why he was crying after being fouled out.

"I was emotional. I didn't play well. But I could hear the fans sitting on my left — they were loud," Hansen said. "I'm really grateful," Hansen said, "And [Pooh Jeter] was there encouraging me, I felt better."
There has been a lot of hyped around Yang Hansen and emerged as one of the most interesting rookies. Some have even claimed that the Blazers player could end up being a dominating big man in the league.

Hansen still has a lot to work on his game, but he has played one year in China. If the Blazers focus on their young talent, he can emerge as a great two-way player. Hansen can block shots and score fairly well. In his last season in the Chinese Basketball League, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups heaps praise on rookie Yang Hansen

Despite how disappointing Yang Hansen's performance was against the Utah Jazz was for him, the Chinese rookie has been in Blazers' coach Chauncey Billups' good books. Hansen plays like any other rookie, but he has the attitude that every coach would look for.

Hansen has shown that he cares about his performance and wants to be better. Hansen left an early impression on his coach, Chauncey Billups, who is already amazed with the rookie's talents.

"He's had some moments in camp where he shows some flashes," Billups said. "He's had some moments where you’re just like, 'Wow. He's not supposed to be doing that at that size."

Previously, Boban Marjanovic had some great words for Yang Hansen. During his appearance on NBA on ESPN earlier this week, Marjanovic had high praise for the Chinese rookie. He claimed that Hansen could be the NBA's big man. Marjanovic, who played in China against the rookie, was impressed with his scoring and shot-blocking caliber.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
