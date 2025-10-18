"I did’t play well": Blazers rookie Yang Hansen makes vulnerable admission in rare emotional moment after fouling out against Utah

The Portland Trail Blazers' rookie Yang Hansen made the headlines on Thursday. As the Blazers faced the Utah Jazz in the last game of their preseason, the NBA rookie had a rough game for himself and was seen in tears, disappointed in himself.Hansen entered the preseason as one of the most entertaining rookies from the 2025 NBA draft. He played only 15 minutes in the game and ended up with just 3 points and 1 assist. However, the young rookie was fouled out, leading to his emotional reaction.After the game, the 20-year-old rookie explained why he was crying after being fouled out.&quot;I was emotional. I didn't play well. But I could hear the fans sitting on my left — they were loud,&quot; Hansen said. &quot;I'm really grateful,&quot; Hansen said, &quot;And [Pooh Jeter] was there encouraging me, I felt better.&quot;There has been a lot of hyped around Yang Hansen and emerged as one of the most interesting rookies. Some have even claimed that the Blazers player could end up being a dominating big man in the league.Hansen still has a lot to work on his game, but he has played one year in China. If the Blazers focus on their young talent, he can emerge as a great two-way player. Hansen can block shots and score fairly well. In his last season in the Chinese Basketball League, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.Blazers coach Chauncey Billups heaps praise on rookie Yang HansenDespite how disappointing Yang Hansen's performance was against the Utah Jazz was for him, the Chinese rookie has been in Blazers' coach Chauncey Billups' good books. Hansen plays like any other rookie, but he has the attitude that every coach would look for.Hansen has shown that he cares about his performance and wants to be better. Hansen left an early impression on his coach, Chauncey Billups, who is already amazed with the rookie's talents.&quot;He's had some moments in camp where he shows some flashes,&quot; Billups said. &quot;He's had some moments where you’re just like, 'Wow. He's not supposed to be doing that at that size.&quot;Previously, Boban Marjanovic had some great words for Yang Hansen. During his appearance on NBA on ESPN earlier this week, Marjanovic had high praise for the Chinese rookie. He claimed that Hansen could be the NBA's big man. Marjanovic, who played in China against the rookie, was impressed with his scoring and shot-blocking caliber.