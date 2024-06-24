“I don’t give a f**k”- JJ Redick shuns noise around his hiring in recent weeks amid turbulent process

New LA Lakers coach JJ Redick shared his opinion regarding the noise surrounding his hiring process. There's been a lot of chatter regarding the hiring of Redick. Since Redick has no prior experience in coaching at the NBA level, many have doubts about what he can do for the Lakers.

The Lakers found their 29th coach after failing to secure UConn's Dan Hurley. Redick signed a four-year deal that gives him an annual salary of $8 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The new coach conducted his introductory press with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Monday. The former NBA player about the noise of the hiring process. Redick said this to reporters, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina:

"I certainly heard everything. It's been a really interesting six weeks or so. Just in terms of being part of the engagement farming industry. However, I don't really have a great answer for your question, 'cause I really don't give a f**k. I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don't want it to spell anything.

"I want to be a great coach in the NBA, and I want to win championships and I want my players to maximize their careers. That's all I f**king care about."

JJ Redick promises that there will be no podcasts

One of the biggest questions for many was the future of JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & The Three." His podcast has become a fan-favorite. But now that he has to focus on coaching, Redick shared an important update on the show's future.

"For the time being, and hopefully it's a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space. There will be no podcasts," Redick said. "I am done with podcasting, for now."

Redick doubled down on his participation in making content and said that he would only focus on coaching the Lakers. The former Duke standout said that he'll address the future of the podcast soon to assure his fans of what his plans are moving forward.

Redick launched the podcast during the NBA bubble and had interviews with his fellow professional players. Since then, it garnered recognition from fans of the league and even a few players.

