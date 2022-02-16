“I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaq waiting to drop dead” - Charles Barkley drops a hilarious nugget on his retirement plans

Charles Barkley has hinted at his retirement from television after the end of his current TNT contract.

The 58-year-old has been a part of the 'Inside the NBA' show for 22 years, and has entertained fans throughout his tenure. However, with his contract set to end in two years, the legend has said that he would most likely call it quits after a stellar broadcasting career.

Barkley stated that he is thankful to the crew he has had, and expressed gratitude to all the members of the show. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Barkley said about his plans to retire:

" I don't want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don't want to be sitting inside over (by) fat-a** Shaq (waiting) to drop dead."

Chuck went classic when he also took a dig at his friend Shaquille O'Neal. It is certain if Barkley quits the show, fans will miss him.

However, having worked hard to earn all the love and respect, Barkley would prefer to enjoy some time for his family post his retirement. Speaking about his future plans, he said:

"It's been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don't feel the need to work until the day I die. I don't, man. I'll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract."

A look at Charles Barkley's career as an analyst

Charles Barkley was one of the most talented players in the NBA during the '90s. In an era that was dominated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Barkley won the MVP award during his stint with the Phoenix Suns.

Post his glorious career, Barkley was signed by Turner Sports to work as an analyst. He, along with Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, made 'Inside the NBA' one of the best basketball shows on television.

Charles Barkley, who has been an integral part of the team, has been rewarded with four Sports Emmy Awards for being an 'Outstanding Studio Analyst'.

Barkley had been planning on retiring from broadcasting for a long time. In 2012, he contemplated about the next challenge after his contract would expire in 2016. However, he signed a contract extension that is due to expire in two years from now.

Charles Barkley has a lot of interesting takes on the game, and is a great contributor to TNT's lead show. Despite being an NBA legend, he has never taken a step back in entertaining fans even if it came at the cost of being pranked on by his fellow crewmates.

The 58-year-old has had many ups and downs in his 22-year broadcasting career. If he decides to call curtains on his career, it could be very difficult to replace him, considering the things he has accomplished in the show.

