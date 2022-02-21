"I earned my jacket...they gave you yours out of sympathy" - Shaquille O'Neal mercilessly roasts Charles Barkley yet again for not winning a ring

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't seem tired of roasting his fellow NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley for not winning a championship. The latest instance came during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend as Shaq trolled Barkley to get a nomination for the NBA's 75-anniversary team out of "sympathy."

Every member that made the 75th-anniversary were offered customized jackets with the "NBA 75" logo printed on them. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were going at each other as always on air during the All-Star game, when the former decided to bring up the championship joke, saying:

“Chuck, you just mad because I earned my jacket and they gave you yours out of sympathy.”

Charles Barkley seems to have learned how to cope with these jokes, though, and always has a thing or two to say in Shaquille O'Neal's direction whenever the latter roasts him for not winning a championship ring.

However, Barkley is still regarded as one of the NBA's greatest players. He had a remarkable individual career and has an MVP award and multiple All-Star selections to show for it.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and rest of NBA's 75th Anniversary team honored at halftime during 2022 All-Star game.

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal greet each other during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA invited the members of the 75th Anniversary team to the 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland. They were honored with a tribute during the halftime show of the 2022 All-Star game. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were joined by former legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others for the ceremony.

Members of the 75th Anniversary team were invited on stage as a part of the ceremony, with all of them receiving grand introductions during the event. It was an epic sight for all fans watching the ceremony in person and from home.

The event was highlighted by Michael Jordan and LeBron James embracing each other after the end of the ceremony. The duo are regarded as the two greatest players ever, with fans often debating who the best player is to determine the undisputed GOAT in the sport.

It's been a debate for years as Jordan and James never played in the same era in their primes and did not go head-to-head either. Their skillset and playing styles are also different, which has led to a heat GOAT debate between their two sets of fans over the years.

