"I flipped the numbers" - Dirk Nowitzki reveals how Charles Barkley inspired Mavericks' legend to choose his jersey number

Dirk Nowitzki retired as one of the best big men in NBA history, revolutionizing the power forward position with his versatile playing style. The legendary German power forward spent his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, where he played for 21 years and won the 2011 NBA championship and Finals MVP.

The Mavs retired his No. 41 jersey a few months ago, with Dirk Nowitzki explaining why he used No. 41 during his NBA career.

Nowitzki said that he wanted to wear No. 14, which was Charles Barkley's jersey number, but since one of his teammates in Dallas already wore that number, Nowitzki had to make a different decision.

"I loved Charles [Barkley] at the time, so I switched to [number] 14… Robert Pack had 14 with Dallas, but he didn’t want to give the number up to a rookie. So I flipped the numbers," Dirk Nowitzki once told the official website of the NBA, via Clutchpoints.

Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years in the league, all with the Mavs (1998-2019). He won the NBA MVP in 2007, was named an All-Star 14 times, and became an NBA champion in 2011, winning Finals MVP. Nowitzki made it to an All-NBA Team in 12 of his 21 seasons in the NBA, while he won the 3-point contest in the All-Star Game in 2006.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley never won an NBA championship. However, he was named the MVP of the league in 1993 and the MVP of the 1991 All-Star Game. Barkley became an All-Star 11 times and was a member of an All-NBA Team in 11 of his 16 years in the league.

Barkley split his career between the Philadelphia 76ers (1984-1992), Phoenix Suns (1992-1996), and Houston Rockets (1996-2000).

Charles Barkley once called Dirk Nowitzki the 'greatest foreign player ever'

Charles Barkley and Dirk Nowitzki faced each other limited times in the NBA, as the German power forward moved to the league in 1998 and the American big man retired a couple of years later (2000).

The first time they played against each other, Dirk Nowitzki scored 52 points in an exhibition game in Germany in 1997. Nowitzki was playing for a German team at the time, while a team of Charles Barkley and other NBA stars was his opponent.

Barkley still recalls the story of how impressed he was by Dirk Nowitzki, while calling him the 'best foreign player' in NBA history.

"So we go to Germany and Dirk is – I don’t even know who he is. I see this tall, gangly kid out there. Dirk’s got 30…27, 28 points at halftime. So he’s killing us," Charles Barkley said, via the Playmaker.

"So Dirk finishes with 52, and I said Scottie, ‘Who is this guy right there?’ He said, ‘Dude we don’t know who this guy is.’ So I walk up to Dirk and start talking. He had that thick German accent, and I said, ‘Dude, how old are you?’ He said, ‘I’m 18.’ I say, ‘You going to college?’ He says, ‘I got to go into the army.’ I say, ‘You’re not going into the army, you’re 7 feet tall. You can’t hide behind no hill at 7 feet tall," Barkley said.

"When he got 50 on us, a bunch of NBA players, at 18 years old, I knew he was the real deal … He’s the greatest foreign basketball player ever. It’s been an honor and privilege to play against him, and he’s just a great person too," he added.

Even though they won just one NBA title combined, Nowitzki and Barkley will always be considered two of the best power forwards in league history.