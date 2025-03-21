"I got four white girls at the crib chilling" - Shaquille O'Neal quotes Chris Tucker to back up his stance on dating & marriage

Earlier this month, Jess Hilarious revealed that Shaquille O'Neal is living with "four white women." According to the Baltimore-bred comedian, when she was at the NBA legend's house, she claimed to have seen several white women working in Shaq's kitchen and cleaning the basement like wives.

A week later, the LA Lakers legend sat down for a candid conversation with Complex's Sarah Fontenot. When Fontenot asked Shaq about being selective when it came to marriage, the four-time NBA champion flaunted that he didn't need to be because he already had "four white girls at the crib."

He quipped with Chris Tucker's famous quote from "Friday" 1995.

"I don’t need to be selective—I got four white girls at the crib chilling,” Shaq said. “In the words of Chris Tucker, ‘Don’t worry about what the fuck I be doing." [46:40]

O'Neal expressed a different perspective on relationships, saying that complete and blunt honesty is not always necessary. According to him, excessive honesty can sometimes hurt others and, to an extent, should be avoided.

"No, you not supposed to be all the way honest," Shaq explained. "Let’s just say that we have a semi-open relationship and you call me. You want me to say, ‘I’m with this freak, I’ma try to hit it. I’ll call you back.’ That’s honest. Or, ‘Baby can I call you back, I’m with a friend."

Shaq's perspective on faithfulness and infidelity in relationships are unconventional. As a guest on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, he said that as long as he is not physically involved with another woman, he isn't cheating, even if he is paying compliments to others on his phone. For O'Neal, emotional cheating holds no weight.

Shaquille O'Neal addresses his divorce with former wife Shaunie Henderson

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the hottest names in the town during his prime years in the NBA. From dominating on the court to making an impact on pop culture and music, Shaq had it all in his hands. But, perhaps the NBA legend couldn't handle the pressure and fame of being himself.

In 2022, Shaq appeared on an episode of "The Pivot Podcast," and spoke about his failed marriage with Shaunie.

"I was bad,” the NBA legend said. "She was awesome. She really was. It was all me."

He also confessed that as a person, he was living a double life, including that of a husband, and later became greedy.

"Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me."

I was just being greedy,” he said. “I had the perfect situation. Wife was finer than a mug, kept giving me babies, still finer than a mug.

"I had it all, and I don’t make excuses — I know I messed up."

Shaunie Henderson is currently married to Pastor Keion Henderson. The couple tied the knot in 2022.

