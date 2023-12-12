"I just asked": Jason Kidd lauds ROY contender Dereck Lively II for 15+ rebounds outing

Dallas Mavericks rookie big man Dereck Lively II came up big during Dallas’ 120-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. His strong performance earned him high praise from Mavs coach Jason Kidd.

Lively recorded a career-high-tying 16 rebounds to go along with 16 points, two assists and one block on 88.9% shooting. His 16 rebounds marked his seventh double-digit rebounding performance in his first 20 games.

After Monday’s win, Kidd was asked about Lively’s impact. According to the Hall of Famer, he asked the rookie to be extra aggressive on the boards, and he delivered.

“I just asked him to get 15, he got 16,” Kidd said.

“I didn't challenge him, I just asked him. I needed 15-plus rebounds from him, and he went and got them.”

Kidd added that he has high expectations for the 2023 No. 12 pick moving forward.

“So, now we’re gonna hold him accountable for being able to do that for us on a consistent basis,” Kidd said.

“You can see he’s getting used to it. He was big for us on the glass, not giving up shots tonight.”

Considered a developmental project coming out of college, Lively has been arguably a top-five rookie this season. Most would agree that his rim protection, rebounding and rim-running abilities have been a perfect fit on the Mavs’ offense-heavy roster.

Through 20 games, Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 74.8% shooting.

Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II lead Dallas Mavericks to third straight win

Dallas was able to defeat Memphis on Monday despite being without several key players, including star point guard Kyrie Irving. Outside of Dereck Lively II’s big night, the Mavs were led by superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic recorded a team-high 35 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and five 3-pointers on 42.9% shooting. He was one of four Dallas players to finish with at least 16 points. This includes a season-best 19-point performance from sophomore guard Jaden Hardy.

“Obviously, we had a lot of people out,” Doncic said postgame. “I said before the game: ‘Everybody be ready.’ The trust factor was huge this game.”

Dallas was also able to overcome a season-best 41-point performance from Memphis star big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Monday’s win marked the Mavs’ third straight, while the loss marked the Grizzlies’ second straight.

Dallas (14-8) next hosts the LA Lakers (14-9) on Tuesday.

Memphis (6-16) next faces the Houston Rockets (11-9) on the road on Wednesday.

