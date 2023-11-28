"I just had to pee": Iman Shumpert's estranged wife Teyana Taylor debunks speculation around pregnancy

In a revelation on social media, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert, set the record starting from swirling rumors around her personal life that she's pregnant. The Instagram post shows Taylor in fitting clothes to show that there was no baby bump in the first place.

The short video Taylor put out was during the 33rd Gotham Awards, which she attended in an all-black fitted dress.

"Auntey ain't preggo y'all! I just had to pee. (crying emoji) Y'all know that pee pouch ain't nothing to play wit," captioned Taylor. "My kangaroo head a**," Taylor captioned.

The relationship between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert was a roller coaster ride. The two met in 2011, but their romantic connection didn't com until 2013 when Taylor helped Shumper recover from a knee surgery.

The relationship went public in 2014 as both sparked some pictures together on Instagram and appeared on a red carpet. In 2015, they announced that they were pregnant with their first child, Iman Jr. The couple got engaged during the baby shower. The following year, the two got married and welcomed their second child, Rue Rose, in 2020.

However, in September, Taylor announced that she's separated from Iman Shumpert but considers him the best of friends. The filing of divorce was also made public and it was dated to January.

Who is Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert's wife?

Teyana Taylor was born on Dec. 10, 1990. She's an American singer, actress, model and dancer known for her diverse talents and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Taylor hails from Harlem, New York City, and gained recognition in the music world through her association with Pharell Williams and appearance on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2007.

Her breakthrough came when she made an impactful performance in Kaye West's 'Fade' music video at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, which helped her boost her popularity to the mainstream. She also released several albums, including 'VII' and 'The Album'.

Beyond music, Taylor also took a dip into acting and got notable roles in 'Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming' and 'The After Party'. Her reality show with Iman Shumpert also came out, titled 'Teyana and Iman'.

As a mother, Taylor has been open about her family life along with Iman Shumpert and two daughters in public appearances and social media. She continues to be ain influential figure in the entertainment industry.