"I knew you where going to unfollow him" - Moriah Mills blows whistle on Zion Williamson & his 'chef'

The Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills drama continued this week, with the adult actress taking to social media with another series of Tweets. Included in the latest series of over a dozen tweets are a wide range of threats.

Mills threatened to leak sex tapes of her and Williams, while she also alleged that Williamson was going to wire her money that was never received. In addition, Mills has repeatedly tagged the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA in tweets demanding for the team to trade Zion.

At another point, Mills alleged that she was going to take Williamson to court for sending people to intimidate her. While there has been no word from the NBA star, that hasn't deterred Mills from her ongoing tirade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the adult actress, Williamson's private chef DM'd her on both of her pages trying to flirt with her. Accompanied by the two tweets where she exposed the chef was an accusation of Williamson attempting to cover up his connection to the chef.

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss I knew you where going to unfollow him and block him to make it seem like I was lying but that is your personal chef in my dm @Zionwilliamson both my pages I knew you where going to unfollow him and block him to make it seem like I was lying but that is your personal chef in my dm @Zionwilliamson both my pages https://t.co/2YYMYX4gyM

The ongoing situation has done little to help Zion Williamson's stock as he looks to return to the court following a season-ending hamstring injury last year. With the young star playing just 29 games last season, he has once again found his name in the rumor mill.

Add onto that the negative PR he's received from the controversy with Mills, and many are wondering whether or not Williamson has a future in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson

Looking at Zion Williamson's future with the Pelicans

Zion Williamson's future in New Orleans seems rather uncertain. Recently, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst weighed in on the trade rumors surrounding Williamson:

"I wouldn't rule out anything I guess, but the events of the last six months with Zion are what they are. There is no relationship between Zion and the organization, and minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand."

Zion Williamson

The report left many thinking it was just a matter of time before Williamson was traded given that the Pelicans have reportedly showed interest in a predraft trade. Given their reported interest in NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson, it sounded as though the Pelicans and the Blazers could work together to negotiate a trade.

Despite that, a follow-up report from The Athletic has indicated that the Pelicans are unlikely to trade Williamson before the deadline. With draft night on Thursday, it will be interesting to see what the coming days bring for Williamson.

(Suggested Reading: Fans defend Zion Williamson amid Moriah Mills tirade)

Poll : 0 votes