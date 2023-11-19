“I was laughing on the inside”: Steph Curry recalls hilarious tip-off with Victor Wembanyama

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a preseason game a month ago. The superstar guard offfered a hilarious moment when he jumped with Wembanyama for the opening tip-off.

During an appearance on the Dubs Talk with Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson, Curry recalled the moment:

"The look on everybody's face when I got in there cuz I tried to keep it deadpan. I was laughing on the inside. I did my best even though I had no chance," the four-time champion said, via Clutchpoints.

It was very difficult for Steph Curry to win the opening tip, as he stands at 6' 2", while Wembanyama is 7' 4''.

Steph Curry addresses Warriors' six-game losing streak

Steph Curry and the Warriors lost 130-123 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime on Saturday. The Thunder swept the two-game road series with Golden State, handing them their sixth straight loss.

After starting their season with six wins in eight games, the Warriors have lost six in a row to drop to 6-8 in the West.

Even Curry's return from a two-game absence (25 points) didn't help Golden State's slide. The all-time leader in made 3-pointers talked about the team's current losing skid.

"During this losing streak, we’ve got a little rattled,” Curry said, “So, we gotta figure that piece out. Missing Draymond is tough. I was out for two games. Seems like a perfect storm of everything. So, we have to maintain confidence in ourselves and our ability to figure things out," Steph Curry said, via Yahoo Sports.

"But, it’s gonna take everybody…A losing streak like this, there’s urgency, for sure. Anytime you’re at this many in a row, it’s a problem that you’ve got to fix. And, you don’t want to develop a losing mentality at all…That’s a stink in the locker room that you don’t wanna have in there."

Curry called for 'urgency' and consistency if the Warriors want to return to the winning track as soon as possible.

Golden State has to elevate its game defensively, after conceding an average of 129 points in the two-game series wiith the Thunder. The Warriors are among the worst teams in defensive rating, with 113.4 points per 100 possessions.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to get back on track when they host the Houston Rockets (6-4).